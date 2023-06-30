  • facebook
SLASH To Resume Touring With SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS In January 2024

June 30, 2023

Slash will resume touring with his long-running band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS next year.

The GUNS N' ROSES guitarist revealed a timetable for SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' return to the road while discussing his plans for the coming months in a new interview with NME. He said: "I'm on tour with GUNS N' ROSES until October, then in January I go out with my other band THE CONSPIRATORS. I don't wanna divulge too much, but I'm also doing a really exciting TV series in England. It's an adaptation of a great book. You'll find out what it is when the press release comes out."

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' latest album, "4", was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

"4" was Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals),Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS released "Live At Studios 60", their first-ever double live LP, for last year's Record Store Day in June 2022. The effort contained a performance of "4", plus four additional songs from the group. Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the "Live At Studios 60" double LP exclusive Record Store Day release was limited to only 2,250 copies. The full concert featured all the songs from "4". Additional performances of the group's Top 5 rock radio hits, including "You're A Lie", "World On Fire", "Anastasia" and "Driving Rain" are also included in the double vinyl package.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile),revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

