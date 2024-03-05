SLASH To Reveal Full Details Of His 'Blues' Solo Album On Friday

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash will reveal the first details of his upcoming "blues-oriented" album on Friday, March 8 at 7 a.m. PST / 10 a.m. EST.

On Monday (March 4),Slash shared a teaser video for Friday's announcement in which he said: "I'm a rock guitar player that's firmly rooted in blues. Blues guitar is really something that I got turned on to when I was a kid. If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is, and I always thought that I'd wanna record a record of it at some point. And we got together and did it."

Last July, Slash revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that he was working on his second "solo" album. The follow-up to 2010's "Slash" was described by the now-58-year-old axeman as having "a bunch of different singers" and being "sort of similar to my first solo record, which featured Fergie, Adam Levine, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl, Lemmy Kilmister, Chris Cornell, Nicole Scherzinger and other vocalists, but "more blues-oriented."

According to Slash, the upcoming LP, which will "definitely" come out in 2024, will include a guest appearance by pop superstar Demi Lovato.

"There's not really much more to tell you at this point, but [Lovato and I] definitely recorded something," he said.

In addition to their collaboration for Slash's next solo album, the GN'R guitarist guested on Lovato's rock version of her 2017 song "Sorry Not Sorry", which appeared on her "Revamped" LP, released last September.

"I told her, Hey, if you ever need me to put some guitar on something, just let me know and I'll do it," he said. "And so she hit me back about two weeks, three weeks later, and said she's got this song that she's doing a remake of and asked if I'd put some guitar on that. [GUNS N’ ROSES] did a show in Norway and I had a day off, so I found a cool engineer and studio in Norway and just put the guitars on there. It's amazing how fast it came out."

Slash added that the two tracks sound "completely different" from each other. "So it's interesting how diverse her voice can be," he said.

Although Slash's upcoming LP will be his second under the "Slash" banner, he has released a handful of albums with his long-running band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, in which he is joined by ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy.

Last month, Slash resumed touring with SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' latest album, "4", was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

"4" was Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

