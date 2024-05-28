SLASH Wishes The Rock Scene Was As 'Vibrant' As The Blues Scene

In a new interview with MNPR Magazine, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash was asked for his opinion on the current music scene. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love what's going on in the blues scene. It's really vibrant right now. I wish the rock scene was similar. [Laughs] The blues scene's great. I think there's a lot of really exciting players in that area.

"I see that there is some — a lot of kids that are doing rock and roll on their own now, away from the record companies and away from all the bullshit that was going on in the '90s and in the first decade of the millennium," he continued. "They're creating their own music for themselves. No one's trying to make money from it. No one's trying to get a big record deal. No one's ambitions are limos and fucking hot chicks — it's all about the music, and it's really important because I think that's what's gonna bring the rock scene back around. And that rock scene will always be there. Anyway, but so that's sort of cool.

"All things considered, I'm still listening, more or less, to a lot of the artists I've been listening to," Slash added. "The new [THE BLACK] CROWES record's great, the new QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE record's great. And there's a couple other ones. So it's nothing super new and exciting, but there is new records coming out that I'm listening to."

Slash's blues album, "Orgy Of The Damned", was released on May 17 via Gibson Records.

This summer, Slash will bring his brand-new "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival to cities across the U.S. throughout 2024. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. is an anagram and stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance. The festival is a celebration of the blues, featuring an all-star line-up that will vary. On all dates, Slash will perform alongside his blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Slash formed the "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the blues, and to perform with other blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. Slash also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. A portion of the proceeds from each VIP package and "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival ticket sold will directly benefit the following charities that Slash has selected: The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute and War Child. "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival has partnered with Plus1.org to support these charitable endeavors.

Joining Slash at various stops on the tour will be WARREN HAYNES BAND, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson.

The trek will kick off on July 5 in Bonner, Montana and wrap up on August 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Slash will visit Amoeba Music in Hollywood, California to play a special acoustic set celebrating his star-studded new album "Orgy Of The Damned". On Wednesday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m., Slash and his blues band vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal will perform live at the legendary record store. Capacity is limited, and tickets are required for entry to the event.

Although Slash's latest LP is his second under the "Slash" banner, he has released a handful of albums with his long-running band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, in which he is joined by ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy.

In February, Slash resumed touring with SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' latest album, "4", was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

"4" was Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).