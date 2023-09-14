  • facebook
SLAVES ON DOPE Singer Successfully Prank Calls DONALD TRUMP By Pretending To Be CLINT EASTWOOD

September 14, 2023

Jason Rockman, singer of the Canadian metal band SLAVES ON DOPE and host of Montreal's Énergie radio station, successfully prank called former U.S. president Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 13) by pretending to be iconic actor and director Clint Eastwood.

According to CTV News, American journalists were invited to listen in on the call where Rockman and fellow Énergie host Sébastien Trudel, who was pretending to be UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, spent "several minutes" chatting with Trump.

"It's an honor to talk to you again," Trump can be heard telling Rockman, who he believed was Eastwood, during the conversation, parts of which were released by the radio station Wednesday.

Trump addressed the fact that he is the first current or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges, all while his third presidential bid is under way for 2024.

"I have to be the only guy ever to get indicted and my [polling numbers] are up 25 percent," Trump told Rockman. "That's never happened. Normally, it's, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I'll be resigning today.' You know, but it's fine. I've really learned to live with it."

Rockman then gave the phone to his co-host, who pretended to be the Quebec-born mixed martial arts champ. After Trudel proposed a fight against "Canadian champion Mario Tessier" to help raise money for Trump's presidential campaign, the former president said: "Well, that's very good, Georges. We'll talk about that."

Eventually, Trudel came clean and told Trump: "Just one last thing, Mr. President. Actually, you're on the radio now on Énergie. It was a prank call, Mr. President."

"It sounded a little hokey, but that's okay. I've had that before," Trump responded, before adding that the Énergie prank was "not the best."

Trudel later said he and Rockman were able to talk to Trump just two days after Jason spoke to someone at the front desk of one of the golf clubs owned by Trump. Eventually Trump's former White House receptionist called Rockman back to make further inquiries and set up a time for the call.

According to Cult MTL, Trudel has a long history of prank calling on radio as part of the duo Les Justiciers Maskés, who have pulled off hoaxes with the likes of Paul McCartney and Nicolas Sarkozy in the past.

