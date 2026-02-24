SLAYER, GODSMACK And PAPA ROACH To Headline 2026 ROCKLAHOMA Festival

The 20th anniversary of Rocklahoma is officially locked and loaded.

Taking place September 4, 5, and 6, 2026 at the Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, Rocklahoma returns with one of the most explosive lineups in its two-decade history.

The three-day Labor Day tradition continues to deliver the loudest weekend of the year in America's heartland and includes DEB Concerts' Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Party on Thursday, September 3.

GODSMACK, PAPA ROACH and SLAYER, who will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal "Reign In Blood" album, are set to headline on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Joining the heavy-hitting headliners across the weekend are the best of the best in rock music — ranging from legacy acts to the new breed of superstars to up-and-comers. There truly is something for everyone across the event!

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix declares: "The guys and I are beyond excited to return to Rocklahoma 2026 alongside such a killer lineup. It will be our first time since 2015 — over a decade! So make sure to grab your tickets fast!"

THE PRETTY RECKLESS vocalist Taylor Momsen adds: "Rocklahoma isn't just another festival; it's for the loud, the misfits, and the lifers. There's something about stepping on that stage, feeling that heat, that roar, and knowing these fans live and breathe rock 'n' roll the same way we do."

"Oklahoma! We can't wait to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Rocklahoma with all of you on Friday, September 4 with a full lineup of pure ROCK!," says GODSMACK singer Sully Erna.

Performers include:

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

CYPRESS HILL

DROPKICK MURPHYS

INSANE, CLOWN POSSE

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

YELAWOLF

PENNYWISE

WOLFMOTHER

JET

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

PRESIDENT

LIVING COLOUR

BUCKCHERRY

BLACK STONE CHERRY

UGLY KID JOE

CROSSFADE

SLAUGHTER

MOLLY HATCHET

DEXTER AND THE MOONROCKS

MILITARIE GUN

BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA

PLUSH

TIM MONTANA

ILL NINO

TEEN MORTGAGE

OZZOLUTION

CYCO MIKO

AUTUMN KINGS

BIG ASS TRUCK

COWBOY ANGELS

THE VIOLENT HOUR

HIGH JUNE

ETERNAL FREQUENCY

SHE HATES ME NOT

LUSCIOUS

FIRE TIGER

SCHOOL OF ROCK

The event is also hosted by SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk.

After 20 years of campground chaos, lifelong friendships, pit anthems, and red dirt sunrises, Rocklahoma isn't slowing down. It's not just a festival with a kick-ass lineup. It's been a gathering place for fans who treat rock music like religion and the campground like home. From first-timers to lifers who haven't missed a single year since it started, the festival remains one of the longest-running destination rock events in the country.

Weekend passes, VIP packages, camping, and premium experiences will be available at www.rocklahoma.com. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 25 at 10 a.m. CT.