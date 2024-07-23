SLAYER/KERRY KING Drummer PAUL BOSTAPH To Release Art Collection Built From His Rhythms

SLAYER and KERRY KING drummer Paul Bostaph has collaborated with Los Angeles art team SceneFour on the creation of new artwork built from his rhythms. Performing with drumsticks that light, much like a painter uses brushes with oils, Bostaph constructed the collection's visuals through some of his most notable beats.

For more information about the "Nocturne Kraft" release, which will be unveiled on August 22, join the interest list at paulbostaphart.com.

A quick look at the creation session is available below.

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there's kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.

SceneFour has released more than 60 collections and is most notable for the conceptual and release of "rhythm-on-canvas" artwork, a process where drummers create abstract work with SceneFour based upon their movement behind the drum kit.

To date, rhythm-on-canvas releases include collaborators Mickey Hart (GRATEFUL DEAD),Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE AND PALMER),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER),Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR),Jose Pasillas (INCUBUS),Mario Duplantier (GOJIRA),Dave Lombardo (SLAYER),Chris Adler (LAMB OF GOD),Cindy Blackman Santana (SANTANA),Sheila E., Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD),Frank Waddy (PARLIAMENT),Nick Menza (MEGADETH),Steven Adler (GUNS N' ROSES),Dave Weckl, Terry Bozzio, Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER),Billy Cobham, Roy Ayers, Mikkey Dee (MOTÖRHEAD),Chris Fehn (SLIPKNOT) and Chad Sexton (311).

SceneFour has expanded the rhythm-on-canvas format to include legendary guitarists. Utilizing a customize glove, SceneFour collaborates with the guitarist to craft visual artwork through the musician's movement on the fretboard. To date, collaborations with Joe Satriani, Yngwie Malmsteen, Page Hamilton (HELMET),Scott Ian (Anthrax),Gus G. (OZZY OSBOURNE),Steve Lukather (TOTO),Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE) and Frank Gambale have been unveiled.

SceneFour collections are regularly exhibited in galleries throughout the United States, and have been showcased in international museums. As of 2024, there are seven coffee table books chronicling collections released with SceneFour.