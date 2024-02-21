SLAYER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT And KORN To Headline 2024 LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

It's about to get loud in Louisville as the long-running, fan favorite festival Louder Than Life returns for its 10th year in 2024. Producers Danny Wimmer Presents — one of the largest independent promoters in the U.S. — pulled out all the stops to celebrate a decade of Louder Than Life, including the mighty return of thrash gods SLAYER to the stage. In addition to their headlining performance, Loudmouths can also look forward to metal heavyweights MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT and KORN closing out additional nights of the four-day event, which returns to its home at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY September 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.

Five full stages will keep the destination event amped up all weekend, welcoming additional performances from DISTURBED, JUDAS PRIEST, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, EVANESCENCE, FALLING IN REVERSE, BREAKING BENJAMIN, THE OFFSPRING, STAIND, Till Lindemann, CHEVELLE, DROPKICK MURPHYS, HALESTORM, GOJIRA, SEETHER, IN THIS MOMENT, ANTHRAX, SUM 41, MASTODON, Tom Morello and many more. In total, almost 150 music acts will be part of the festival weekend, along with Louisville's finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2022 event was named Consequence's Festival Of The Year and was nominated for Pollstar's Festival Of the Year, and the 2023 edition marked a new attendance record with 180,000 people, so fans are encouraged to buy early and secure their spot for 2024.

"We're thrilled to announce that SLAYER will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we're celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we'll buy your first drink."

"On the heels of an incredible lineup announcement for Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life solidifies why the Kentucky Exposition Center is the number one place to travel to in September," said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "We anticipate festival-goers from around the world to come for the music and fall in love with all the things that make Kentucky such a great state."

The full music lineup for Louder Than Life 2024 is as follows (subject to change):

SLAYER

MÖTLEY CRÜE

SLIPKNOT

KORN

DISTURBED

JUDAS PRIEST

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

EVANESCENCE

FALLING IN REVERSE

BREAKING BENJAMIN

THE OFFSPRING

STAIND

TILL LINDEMANN

IN THIS MOMENT

CHEVELLE

DROPKICK MURPHYS

HALESTORM

GOJIRA

SUM 41

SEETHER

TOM MORELLO

ANTHRAX

MASTODON

ARCHITECTS

SKILLET

CLUTCH

HIGHLY SUSPECT

LORNA SHORE

BODY COUNT

SPIRITBOX

GRANDSON

NOTHING MORE

SEVENDUST

JINJER

POPPY

BADFLOWER

STARSET

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

FILTER

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

JULIETTE LEWIS AND THE LICKS

MARKY RAMONE PLAYS THE RAMONES CLASSICS

BLACK STONE CHERRY

PUP

THREE 6 MAFIA

P.O.D.

FOZZY

FUGITIVE

SAOSIN

L.S. DUNES

BIOHAZARD

POLARIS

FROM ASHES TO NEW

LIT

SHOW ME THE BODY

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE

SET IT OFF

DRUG CHURCH

MILITARIE GUN

THE ARMED

NARROW HEAD

BRUTUS

BOB VYLAN

FIT FOR A KING

THE WARNING

WHITECHAPEL

BETTER LOVERS

NEW YEARS DAY

HEALTH

GEL

LILITH CZAR

TIM MONTANA

POINT NORTH

HOLDING ABSENCE

HOLY FAWN

DROWNING POOL

HELMET

SALIVA

ALIEN ANT FARM

NONPOINT

FINGER ELEVEN

POWERMAN 5000

LOCAL H

ORGY

TAPROOT

TANTRIC

SPONGE

TRAPT

RED

ADEMA

D.R.U.G.S.

HO99O9

THE CHISEL

SLOTHRUST

HIGH VIS

SOUL GLO

WINONA FIGHTER

DES ROCS

VEIL OF MAYA

OXYMORRONS

HED PE

ILL NIÑO

DAMNAGE

CITIZEN SOLDIER

ALIEN WEAPONRY

CKY

DEAD POET SOCIETY

KNEECAP

TEEN MORTGAGE

TOUCHÉ AMORÉ

JERIS JOHNSON

JAGER BONHAM

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

NERV

ANY GIVEN SIN

LIKE A STORM

DEADLANDS

MIKE'S DEAD

REACH NYC

SELF DECEPTION

LØ SPIRIT

JIGSAW YOUTH

ROYALE LYNN

DESCARTES A KANT

LOWLIVES

BLAME MY YOUTH

CASKETS

SILLY GOOSE

GOZU

BLACK MAP

HEMORAGE

BUDDERSIDE

PROJECT MISHRAM

Additional experiences include the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, the return of Headbangers Hall, The Music Experience, Jack Daniel's, Pegasus Distilled Experiences, Heavy Tiki presented by Jim Beam, Blackened Presents The Whiskey Bar, The Highland Grounds Wine Garden, and more to be announced.

Single-day and weekend General Admission as well as Park Community VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are sold out. New in 2024, Danny Wimmer Presents introduces the Loud Lounge Suites, allowing fans to party all weekend long like true rockstars. The suites will be located on top of the Angel's Envy Top Shelf deck, offering up to 12 people the all-inclusive treatment with bottle service, premium parking, a dedicated host, all you can drink and eat, and a reserved suite seat to take in all the action on the two main stages plus access to both Angel's Envy Top Shelf and Park Community VIP areas. For more information, fans can email [email protected].

In addition, Louder Than Life RV and car + tent camping passes are sold out, with a waitlist available. A very limited number of Elevated Glamping experience packages, which include both tent and RV options, are still available. Visit louderthanlifefestival.com for details on all camping and festival pass options. A record number of passes have been sold during the early bird sales period, so fans are encouraged to act fast to guarantee lowest level pricing and availability.

The JamPack hotel package also allows patrons to bundle festival passes, hotel and more to save up to 31%. Find all details at louderthanlifefestival.com/passes/. In addition, fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States with back-to-back weekends in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $62 per festival day (the Exacta Pass starts at $489.99 plus fees).

Onsite parking for Louder Than Life is available for purchase via Kentucky Exposition Center.

Louisville locals are invited to celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup with three events this weekend, starting with a Dare to Care food drive at Kroger in Breckenridge this Friday, February 23 from 4:30-7 p.m., in which fans can donate five non-perishable items to unlock service fee free passes. On Saturday, February 24, Taj in Nulu will be celebrating with custom craft cocktails, photo ops, service fee free passes, a DJ and more from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. And on Sunday, February 25, there will be Louder Than Life pass giveaways at the Bellarmine wrestling match at Knights Hall at 1:00 p.m.

Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louder Than Life is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.