SLAYER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT And KORN To Headline 2024 LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

SLAYER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT And KORN To Headline 2024 LOUDER THAN LIFE FestivalFebruary 21, 2024
It's about to get loud in Louisville as the long-running, fan favorite festival Louder Than Life returns for its 10th year in 2024. Producers Danny Wimmer Presents — one of the largest independent promoters in the U.S. — pulled out all the stops to celebrate a decade of Louder Than Life, including the mighty return of thrash gods SLAYER to the stage. In addition to their headlining performance, Loudmouths can also look forward to metal heavyweights MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT and KORN closing out additional nights of the four-day event, which returns to its home at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY September 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.
Five full stages will keep the destination event amped up all weekend, welcoming additional performances from DISTURBED, JUDAS PRIEST, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, EVANESCENCE, FALLING IN REVERSE, BREAKING BENJAMIN, THE OFFSPRING, STAIND, Till Lindemann, CHEVELLE, DROPKICK MURPHYS, HALESTORM, GOJIRA, SEETHER, IN THIS MOMENT, ANTHRAX, SUM 41, MASTODON, Tom Morello and many more. In total, almost 150 music acts will be part of the festival weekend, along with Louisville's finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2022 event was named Consequence's Festival Of The Year and was nominated for Pollstar's Festival Of the Year, and the 2023 edition marked a new attendance record with 180,000 people, so fans are encouraged to buy early and secure their spot for 2024.
"We're thrilled to announce that SLAYER will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we're celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we'll buy your first drink."
"On the heels of an incredible lineup announcement for Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life solidifies why the Kentucky Exposition Center is the number one place to travel to in September," said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "We anticipate festival-goers from around the world to come for the music and fall in love with all the things that make Kentucky such a great state."
The full music lineup for Louder Than Life 2024 is as follows (subject to change):
SLAYER
MÖTLEY CRÜE
SLIPKNOT
KORN
DISTURBED
JUDAS PRIEST
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
EVANESCENCE
FALLING IN REVERSE
BREAKING BENJAMIN
THE OFFSPRING
STAIND
TILL LINDEMANN
IN THIS MOMENT
CHEVELLE
DROPKICK MURPHYS
HALESTORM
GOJIRA
SUM 41
SEETHER
TOM MORELLO
ANTHRAX
MASTODON
ARCHITECTS
SKILLET
CLUTCH
HIGHLY SUSPECT
LORNA SHORE
BODY COUNT
SPIRITBOX
GRANDSON
NOTHING MORE
SEVENDUST
JINJER
POPPY
BADFLOWER
STARSET
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
FILTER
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
JULIETTE LEWIS AND THE LICKS
MARKY RAMONE PLAYS THE RAMONES CLASSICS
BLACK STONE CHERRY
PUP
THREE 6 MAFIA
P.O.D.
FOZZY
FUGITIVE
SAOSIN
L.S. DUNES
BIOHAZARD
POLARIS
FROM ASHES TO NEW
LIT
SHOW ME THE BODY
JOEY VALENCE & BRAE
SET IT OFF
DRUG CHURCH
MILITARIE GUN
THE ARMED
NARROW HEAD
BRUTUS
BOB VYLAN
FIT FOR A KING
THE WARNING
WHITECHAPEL
BETTER LOVERS
NEW YEARS DAY
HEALTH
GEL
LILITH CZAR
TIM MONTANA
POINT NORTH
HOLDING ABSENCE
HOLY FAWN
DROWNING POOL
HELMET
SALIVA
ALIEN ANT FARM
NONPOINT
FINGER ELEVEN
POWERMAN 5000
LOCAL H
ORGY
TAPROOT
TANTRIC
SPONGE
TRAPT
RED
ADEMA
D.R.U.G.S.
HO99O9
THE CHISEL
SLOTHRUST
HIGH VIS
SOUL GLO
WINONA FIGHTER
DES ROCS
VEIL OF MAYA
OXYMORRONS
HED PE
ILL NIÑO
DAMNAGE
CITIZEN SOLDIER
ALIEN WEAPONRY
CKY
DEAD POET SOCIETY
KNEECAP
TEEN MORTGAGE
TOUCHÉ AMORÉ
JERIS JOHNSON
JAGER BONHAM
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
NERV
ANY GIVEN SIN
LIKE A STORM
DEADLANDS
MIKE'S DEAD
REACH NYC
SELF DECEPTION
LØ SPIRIT
JIGSAW YOUTH
ROYALE LYNN
DESCARTES A KANT
LOWLIVES
BLAME MY YOUTH
CASKETS
SILLY GOOSE
GOZU
BLACK MAP
HEMORAGE
BUDDERSIDE
PROJECT MISHRAM
Additional experiences include the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, the return of Headbangers Hall, The Music Experience, Jack Daniel's, Pegasus Distilled Experiences, Heavy Tiki presented by Jim Beam, Blackened Presents The Whiskey Bar, The Highland Grounds Wine Garden, and more to be announced.
Single-day and weekend General Admission as well as Park Community VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are sold out. New in 2024, Danny Wimmer Presents introduces the Loud Lounge Suites, allowing fans to party all weekend long like true rockstars. The suites will be located on top of the Angel's Envy Top Shelf deck, offering up to 12 people the all-inclusive treatment with bottle service, premium parking, a dedicated host, all you can drink and eat, and a reserved suite seat to take in all the action on the two main stages plus access to both Angel's Envy Top Shelf and Park Community VIP areas. For more information, fans can email [email protected].
In addition, Louder Than Life RV and car + tent camping passes are sold out, with a waitlist available. A very limited number of Elevated Glamping experience packages, which include both tent and RV options, are still available. Visit louderthanlifefestival.com for details on all camping and festival pass options. A record number of passes have been sold during the early bird sales period, so fans are encouraged to act fast to guarantee lowest level pricing and availability.
The JamPack hotel package also allows patrons to bundle festival passes, hotel and more to save up to 31%. Find all details at louderthanlifefestival.com/passes/. In addition, fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States with back-to-back weekends in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $62 per festival day (the Exacta Pass starts at $489.99 plus fees).
Onsite parking for Louder Than Life is available for purchase via Kentucky Exposition Center.
Louisville locals are invited to celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup with three events this weekend, starting with a Dare to Care food drive at Kroger in Breckenridge this Friday, February 23 from 4:30-7 p.m., in which fans can donate five non-perishable items to unlock service fee free passes. On Saturday, February 24, Taj in Nulu will be celebrating with custom craft cocktails, photo ops, service fee free passes, a DJ and more from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. And on Sunday, February 25, there will be Louder Than Life pass giveaways at the Bellarmine wrestling match at Knights Hall at 1:00 p.m.
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louder Than Life is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
