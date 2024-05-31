SLAYER 'Should Go Get That Festival Money Every Couple Of Years And Have A Great Time', Says MUNICIPAL WASTE Frontman

In a new interview with Sense Music Media, MUNICIPAL WASTE frontman Tony Foresta was asked if he was surprised when it was announced that SLAYER was "touring again", five years after the band completed what was at time billed as the legendary thrashers' farewell tour. Foresta responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think they're touring again. I think it's just one-offs [concerts that they are playing].

"When you're in a band that's like that — I think they just they grew up as kids playing music like that — I feel like when you do a four-year-long last tour, it's not really gonna end," he continued. "I think they just don't wanna tour. I think they're just doing one-off shows, which is what I expected.

"When they did that last show in L.A. [in November 2019], I was, like, 'That's not the last time they're playing.' As a fan or just as a person who respects and understands living the touring life and playing that much, the way they were closing it out, I feel like it was never really over. It was the last tour, and they're only doing festivals now, which makes sense. That's what they should do.

"If they're healthy enough to play the music, fucking keep playing," Tony added. "You shouldn't have to be obligated to go out on a fucking six-week festival tour every two years. That's a weird way to live your life, especially when you're in your… How old are they? Like [their] sixties? I'm old now. Those dudes are older than me. And they shouldn't have to. They paid their dues. They should go get that festival money, go play a show once every couple of years and have a great time. That's how I feel about it.

"When they played that last show in L.A., I'm, like, 'That's their last tour show. And in a couple years they'll come back if they feel good about it.' And hopefully they do," Foresta said. "I hope they're not obligated to do so. I want them to do it because they love it — for me, as a fan."

This past February, SLAYER announced that it will play at the Aftershock, Riot Fest and Louder Than Life festivals in September and October.

The lineup for SLAYER's comeback will be the same as the one which last toured in 2019: bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King, along with guitarist Gary Holt (also of EXODUS) and longtime drummer Paul Bostaph.

Days after SLAYER's reunion was announced, Tom Araya's wife wrote on social media that she "harassed him for over a year" before he "agreed finally" to play more shows with the band. "We shared that news with SLAYER's awesome managers and they did the rest!" she explained. "So yes without Tom it wouldn't have happened.. without me BUGGING HIM it wouldn't have happened."

Both Gary and his wife Lisa Holt were among the hundreds of people who "liked" Sandra's Instagram post, with Lisa sharing three heart emojis in response to Sandra's message.

In a statement confirming SLAYER's return, Tom said: "Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we're on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that." King added: "Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. SLAYER means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

The same day that SLAYER's comeback was announced, Holt's wife Lisa Holt took to her social media to write: "Yes, it's true..and an exciting adventure for the band and fans !

"To all the people saying 'they are liars' 'they must have ran out of money' 'its not SLAYER without so and so' ..I have an idea for you all...DON'T GO.. and for all the people who did go to the final tour dates and enjoyed it...awesome!!

"This isn't a 'TOUR' it's some dates..and GREAT NEWS!!!" she added. "And everyone that thinks they know all the inside info..you can't possibly know. so just enjoy the fact that this amazing band will play some amazing shows this year...go or don't..nobody cares!!!!!"

SLAYER played the final show of its farewell tour in November 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, Kerry's wife Ayesha said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more live appearances.

SLAYER's final world tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wrapped at the Forum, the band had completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.