SLAYER Unveils 'Raining Blood' Hot Sauce

September 19, 2024

SLAYER, the iconic heavy metal band, has unleashed a fiery concoction known as "Raining Blood" hot sauce, a tribute to their legendary song of the same name. A collaboration with Coney Island Saucery, this scorching sauce lives up to its brutal name, boasting a blend of some of the world's hottest peppers, sure to send a scorching surge through your taste buds.

The intense heat of "Raining Blood" will take you on a headbanging journey of extreme spiciness, leaving even the boldest heat seekers gasping for relief. Just like SLAYER's relentless and aggressive music, this hot sauce packs a merciless punch, making it a must-have for thrill-seeking chili lovers and metalheads alike. Prepare to embrace the inferno and let the relentless heat of "Raining Blood" take you to the edge of sensory chaos.

Ingredients: Pineapple (Pineapple, Pineapple Juice),Red Ghost Pepper Puree (Red Ghost Chili Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid),Red Serrano Pepper Puree (Red Serrano Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid),Peaches (Peaches, Water, Sugar),Distilled Vinegar, Water, Onions, Garlic, Lime Juice from concentrate, Granulated Gatrlic, Salt, Citric Acid

For more information, visit coneyislandsaucery.com.

Aaron Max Epstein, founder of Hot Sauce Willie's and co-owner of Coney Island Saucery, has extensive knowledge and experience in the hot sauce world. Hot Sauce Willie's distributed over 400 hot sauces, BBQ sauces, rubs and other spicy products to over 110 countries.

Aaron is a chef and has been a judge for multiple food competitions such as the Screaming MIMI Awards at the NYC Hot Sauce Expo; Margarita Mix down at the NJ Taco Festival; and has competed at the Bloody Mary Mix-down in Staten Island. He also travels to food festivals including The Fiery Food Fest in Albuquerque, Zest Fest in Dallas, Taco Fest in Houston, Weekend of Fire in Ohio and Saborea in Puerto Rico to search out new and exciting products.

Aaron, who has been in the hot sauce industry since 2015, has a passion for all things spicy and in his spare time enjoys cooking for his family using his two personal smokers to create and test different flavors on a regular basis.

Epstein's fondest childhood memories of growing up in Brooklyn, New York were trips down to Coney Island with his dad and brother where they indulged in sketchy rides, and ate raw clams and hot dogs at the original Nathan's Famous hotdog stand. As a seasoned graphic designer and a hot sauce wizard, Aaron grew an appreciation for the iconic gritty, vintage style and history of Coney Island.

