SLAYER's TOM ARAYA Named Grand Marshal For 'Würth 400' At Texas Motor Speedway

Tom Araya, lead vocalist and bassist for the legendary thrash metal band SLAYER, will serve as the Grand Marshal of Sunday, May 3's Würth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Araya will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines ahead of the Würth 400 (2:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM) as Texas Motor Speedway celebrates its 30th anniversary season.

"Excited to be the Grand Marshal for the Würth 400," Araya said. "SLAYER, NASCAR reign in speed!"

Araya has fronted SLAYER for more than four decades, dating to the band's formation in 1980. Over that time, SLAYER has become one of the most influential and uncompromising forces in heavy metal, with "Reign In Blood" standing as a benchmark release and cementing its place among the iconic "Big Four" alongside METALLICA, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX.

SLAYER has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, including multiple gold-certified releases and a multi-platinum record, while producing 11 studio albums and earning two Grammy Awards.

After announcing their final world tour in 2018, SLAYER has returned for select, high-profile performances this year, including a stop at Texas Motor Speedway for the inaugural Sick New World Texas music festival on October 24. The festival will feature more than 50 scheduled performers across four stages at "The Great American Speedway."

SLAYER also is celebrating the 40th anniversary of "Reign In Blood" by performing the genre-defining album in its entirety with performances in Shakopee, Minnesota on September 4, and Los Angeles on November 13 and November 14.

Joining Araya in a primary dignitary role is 2026 NBA Rookie Of The Year and Dallas Mavericks standout Cooper Flagg.

Flagg was officially announced last week as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday's marquee race. He will have the honor of driving a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette to pace the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag for the start of the Würth 400 presented by Liqui Moly. Flagg, the 19-year-old former Duke star and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, led the Mavericks and all NBA rookies in scoring average (21.0) this past season.

Another notable pre-race individual is Sunday's national anthem singer, 101-year-old military veteran Don Graves. He is a U.S. Marine veteran who is part of a revered group of living American heroes who took part in the successful assault on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II. It will be Graves's third performance at Texas Motor Speedway, including the national anthem prior to last year's NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Würth 400 presented by Liqui Moly headlines a NASCAR tripleheader at Texas Motor Speedway. The weekend also includes the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 on Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 340 on Saturday, May 2, at 2:30 p.m.

Photo credit: Ryan Segedi