SLEEP TOKEN's 'Take Me Back To Eden' Album Certified Platinum In U.S.

SLEEP TOKEN's third studio album, 2023's "Take Me Back To Eden", has been officially certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America),while the single "The Summoning" has been certified gold.

The LP, which was released on May 19, 2023 via Spinefarm, has accrued over two billion global streams.

"Take Me Back To Eden" marked the third release in SLEEP TOKEN's trilogy of albums on its original label home of Spinefarm — including 2019's "Sundowning" and 2021's "This Place Will Become Your Tomb", all of which established the artist's mystique, legacy, and massive success. It's also the first platinum album in the label's long-running history.

Since "Take Me Back To Eden"'s release, SLEEP TOKEN has risen to arena headliner status, selling out two U.S. tours.

SLEEP TOKEN's latest album, "Even In Arcadia", originally released on May 9, 2025 via RCA Records, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 36 consecutive weeks, cementing SLEEP TOKEN as one of the most formidable forces in modern music. The LP was certified RIAA gold on January 26, 2026.

In addition to its commercial success, "Even In Arcadia" propelled SLEEP TOKEN to its first-ever Grammy nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards: "Best Metal Performance" for "Emergence" and "Best Rock Song" for "Caramel".

Further underscoring the band's expanding creative footprint, II, SLEEP TOKEN's drummer, also received his first Grammy for his featured performance on Yungblud's "Changes (Live From Villa Park)".

Critics have widely praised "Even In Arcadia" as a bold, genre-defying statement — lauded for its sweeping instrumentals, emotional depth, and fearless ambition, with reviews calling the album "jaw-dropping" and "ghostly beauty and arpeggiated madness." The release was supported by SLEEP TOKEN's first-ever sold-out U.S. arena tour, marking a major milestone in their global rise.

Formed in London, United Kingdom in 2016, the SLEEP TOKEN members perform under cover of anonymity in cloaks and masks. Only two of the group's pseudonymous members — singer and multi-instrumentalist Vessel and drummer II — are credited as having played or written a note on any of SLEEP TOKEN's four albums so far.

Photo credit: Andy Ford