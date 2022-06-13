SLIPKNOT Announces Fall 2022 'Knotfest Roadshow' Tour With ICE NINE KILLS And CROWN THE EMPIRE

Hot on the heels of the massive second leg of "Knotfest Roadshow 2022" tour, SLIPKNOT announced today that it will be hitting the road for its fall tour, this time with horror-themed metal maestros ICE NINE KILLS and metalcore titans CROWN THE EMPIRE. Produced by Live Nation, the run will kick off on September 20 in Nashville, Tennessee and hit an additional eight cities before culminating in Irvine, California on October 7.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time. General on-sale will be Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

2021 marked a banner year for SLIPKNOT. Making a triumphant return to the road, "Knotfest Roadshow 2021" tour sold out amphitheaters across the country, bookended with the record-breaking Knotfest Iowa and the biggest headline show of SLIPKNOT's career, Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium, where they debuted their first new music in two years — the furious "The Chapeltown Rag", taken from the highly anticipated new SLIPKNOT album, expected this year. In addition, they topped the bills of multiple, internationally renowned festivals, including Riot Fest, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration, Welcome To Rockville and more.

Keeping this jaw-dropping momentum going into 2022, SLIPKNOT is set to wrap its spring run of "Knotfest Roadshow 2022" tour this week. The first two legs of the tour have seen the band play a staggering 40 dates in arenas nationwide. The first leg featured IN THIS MOMENT and WAGE WAR while the second leg featured CYPRESS HILL and HO99O9.

"Knotfest Roadshow" fall 2022 tour dates:

Sep. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sep. 21 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Sep. 24 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 27 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 01 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Oct. 07 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Earlier this month, SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor said the band's new album would be released "very soon." The follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" was produced by Joe Barresi, who has previously worked with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and CHEVELLE, among many others.

In February, Taylor told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about the musical direction of the new SLIPKNOT material: "It's really killer, man. It's darker than 'We Are Not Your Kind', but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of 'Vol. 3[: (The Subliminal Verses)]'. It's got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there's a lot of great melodies and hooks. I'm really, really excited for people to hear it."

"We Are Not Your Kind" was released in August 2019. The LP sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.