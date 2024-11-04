SLIPKNOT Announces June 2025 European Tour

SLIPKNOT has announced a series of European festival appearances and its own headline shows for June 2025.

The dates are as follows:

June 04 - Sölvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock

June 06 - Nuremberg, DE - Rock Im Park

June 07 - Nürburg, DE - Rock Am Ring

June 08 - Nancy, FR - Heavy Weekend

June 10 - Hannover, DE - Expo Plaza

June 13 - Nickelsdorf, AT - Novarock

June 14 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield

June 17 - Ferrara, IT - Ferrara Summer Festival

June 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell

June 23 - Berlin, DE - Waldbühne

June 25 - Lyon, FR - Ldlc Arena

June 26 - Barcelona, ES - Rock Fest Barcelona

June 28 - Viveiro, ES – Resurrection Fest

SLIPKNOT recently completed the North American portion of the "Here Comes The Pain" tour. This year the nine are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut album, "Slipknot", which catapulted the band back in 1999.

SLIPKNOT's 14-song set consisted of nothing but material from that LP, including two tracks which hadn't been performed in almost 25 years.

"Nothing you will hear tonight was written after 1999," SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has been telling the crowd at all the shows, which normally open with "(sic)", "Eyeless" and "Wait And Bleed", and include "No Life" and "Scissors", neither of which had been played live since 2000. Other rarely performed songs include "Get This" (played for the first time since 2019),"Me Inside" (first time since 2015) and "Only One" (2012).

As has been the case with all of SLIPKNOT's shows in 2024 so far, the band adopted a classic look, bringing back the 1999 red jumpsuits and elements of their early masks into their modern versions, tying into the fact that SLIPKNOT is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Here Comes The Pain" tour's highlights included Los Angeles's Intuit Dome, Austin's Moody Center and more with direct support from Kentucky's young and vibrant hardcore/metal forerunners KNOCKED LOOSE. ORBIT CULTURE and VENDED provided support on select dates.