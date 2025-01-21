SLIPKNOT, FALLING IN REVERSE And FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH To Headline 2025 INKCARCERATION Festival

SLIPKNOT, FALLING IN REVERSE And FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH To Headline 2025 INKCARCERATION FestivalJanuary 21, 2025
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns to the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio on July 18-20, 2025 for one of America's most unique events, featuring 66+ top rock and metal bands across 3 stages, along with 100+ tattoo artists and haunted attractions.
Following a record-setting year in 2024, and four consecutive years of sellouts, 2025 marks the biggest year yet for Inkcarceration.
Friday night at Inkcarceration will feature headliner FALLING IN REVERSE, along with KNOCKED LOOSE and BEARTOOTH; Saturday will be headlined by SLIPKNOT, supported by MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL; and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will headline Sunday, joined by THREE DAYS GRACE (with Adam Gontier) and LAMB OF GOD.
Clown of SLIPKNOT said: "SLIPKNOT is playing very few shows in the U.S. this year, so this will be special. It will be good to be back with our friends, family, and culture at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. Stay safe! Stay (sic)!"
Ronnie Radke of FALLING IN REVERSE said: "I am honored to play side by side with legends like SLIPKNOT, a band that I grew up listening to. See you soon, Ohio!!!"
"The fan experience at Inkcarceration is the top priority every year," added Dan Janssen, co-founder and GM of Inkcarceration. "We did a lot of work on the infrastructure after last year's event, such as adding space, more shade and a larger viewing area, an expansion that was imperative as this festival continues to grow. We could not be more excited to unveil it to the fans in 2025.
While festival co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents have unveiled some of the Inkcarceration 2025 bands in recent weeks, the full music lineup — including several reunions and rare performances — is as follows for the seventh year of America's rock, metal and tattoo festival:
SLIPKNOT
FALLING IN REVERSE
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
THREE DAYS GRACE (with Adam Gontier)
MARILYN MANSON
BEARTOOTH
KNOCKED LOOSE
LAMB OF GOD,
PARKWAY DRIVE
I PREVAIL
IN THIS MOMENT
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
ACID BATH
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN
ARCHITECTS
CHIODOS
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
DAYSEEKER
BILMURI
KUBLAI KHAN TX
CROSSFADE
AUGUST BURNS RED
WE CAME AS ROMANS
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
DRAIN
KITTIE
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
THE PLOT IN YOU
ATTILA
DROWNING POOL
SNOT
SLEEP THEORY
EMMURE
ALPHA WOLF
CURRENTS
SPITE
BODYSNATCHER
CARNIFEX
SUFFOCATION
CATCH YOUR BREATH
THE UNION UNDERGROUND
DRY KILL LOGIC
TAPROOT
CRYSTAL LAKE
SIGNS OF THE SWARM
DISTANT
THE BROWNING
216
A KILLER'S CONFESSION
OF VIRTUE
UNTIL I WAKE
MUGSHOT
THE PRETTY WILD
COLORBLIND
CONVICTIONS
SWOLLEN TEETH
BODYBOX
BIG ASS TRUCK
SILENT THEORY
ALYXX
CARBONSTONE
HOW WE FEEL
BITTERSWEET REVENGE
ARCHON THEORY
Inkcarceration will also have an expanded festival footprint for 2025, which means more space, better viewing, and more shade for fans. With the improved festival layout, the historic Ohio State Reformatory will become the iconic backdrop to the main festival stages.
During the festival, Inkcarceration attendees will have the opportunity to get inked at Monster Energy Tattoo X, the onsite tattoo convention hosted inside the world-famous historic prison made famous by the film "The Shawshank Redemption". In addition, fans can take self-guided tours of the reportedly haunted building during Inkcarceration — this is the only time outside the Halloween season that the award-winning "Blood Prison" experience is open to guests.
Weekend and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for America's Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival are on sale now starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase) on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.
Coming after a record setting early bird, weekend (3-day) GA passes are currently at level 3 pricing, and Weekend VIP are at level 4. Single Day GA and VIP passes are now available.
Inkcarceration passes sell out well in advance, drawing fans from every state and many countries around the world, so fans are encouraged to buy early to reserve their spot. The 2024 event brought in more than $10 million in economic impact to the area, and Inkcarceration's overall economic impact totals more than $50 million since the festival began in 2018.
For more information on Inkcarceration, visit www.inkcarceration.com.
