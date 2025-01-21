SLIPKNOT, FALLING IN REVERSE And FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH To Headline 2025 INKCARCERATION Festival

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns to the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio on July 18-20, 2025 for one of America's most unique events, featuring 66+ top rock and metal bands across 3 stages, along with 100+ tattoo artists and haunted attractions.

Following a record-setting year in 2024, and four consecutive years of sellouts, 2025 marks the biggest year yet for Inkcarceration.

Friday night at Inkcarceration will feature headliner FALLING IN REVERSE, along with KNOCKED LOOSE and BEARTOOTH; Saturday will be headlined by SLIPKNOT, supported by MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL; and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will headline Sunday, joined by THREE DAYS GRACE (with Adam Gontier) and LAMB OF GOD.

Clown of SLIPKNOT said: "SLIPKNOT is playing very few shows in the U.S. this year, so this will be special. It will be good to be back with our friends, family, and culture at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. Stay safe! Stay (sic)!"

Ronnie Radke of FALLING IN REVERSE said: "I am honored to play side by side with legends like SLIPKNOT, a band that I grew up listening to. See you soon, Ohio!!!"

"The fan experience at Inkcarceration is the top priority every year," added Dan Janssen, co-founder and GM of Inkcarceration. "We did a lot of work on the infrastructure after last year's event, such as adding space, more shade and a larger viewing area, an expansion that was imperative as this festival continues to grow. We could not be more excited to unveil it to the fans in 2025.

While festival co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents have unveiled some of the Inkcarceration 2025 bands in recent weeks, the full music lineup — including several reunions and rare performances — is as follows for the seventh year of America's rock, metal and tattoo festival:

SLIPKNOT

FALLING IN REVERSE

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

THREE DAYS GRACE (with Adam Gontier)

MARILYN MANSON

BEARTOOTH

KNOCKED LOOSE

LAMB OF GOD,

PARKWAY DRIVE

I PREVAIL

IN THIS MOMENT

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

ACID BATH

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

ARCHITECTS

CHIODOS

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

DAYSEEKER

BILMURI

KUBLAI KHAN TX

CROSSFADE

AUGUST BURNS RED

WE CAME AS ROMANS

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

DRAIN

KITTIE

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

THE PLOT IN YOU

ATTILA

DROWNING POOL

SNOT

SLEEP THEORY

EMMURE

ALPHA WOLF

CURRENTS

SPITE

BODYSNATCHER

CARNIFEX

SUFFOCATION

CATCH YOUR BREATH

THE UNION UNDERGROUND

DRY KILL LOGIC

TAPROOT

CRYSTAL LAKE

SIGNS OF THE SWARM

DISTANT

THE BROWNING

216

A KILLER'S CONFESSION

OF VIRTUE

UNTIL I WAKE

MUGSHOT

THE PRETTY WILD

COLORBLIND

CONVICTIONS

SWOLLEN TEETH

BODYBOX

BIG ASS TRUCK

SILENT THEORY

ALYXX

CARBONSTONE

HOW WE FEEL

BITTERSWEET REVENGE

ARCHON THEORY

Inkcarceration will also have an expanded festival footprint for 2025, which means more space, better viewing, and more shade for fans. With the improved festival layout, the historic Ohio State Reformatory will become the iconic backdrop to the main festival stages.

During the festival, Inkcarceration attendees will have the opportunity to get inked at Monster Energy Tattoo X, the onsite tattoo convention hosted inside the world-famous historic prison made famous by the film "The Shawshank Redemption". In addition, fans can take self-guided tours of the reportedly haunted building during Inkcarceration — this is the only time outside the Halloween season that the award-winning "Blood Prison" experience is open to guests.

Weekend and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for America's Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival are on sale now starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase) on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.

Coming after a record setting early bird, weekend (3-day) GA passes are currently at level 3 pricing, and Weekend VIP are at level 4. Single Day GA and VIP passes are now available.

Inkcarceration passes sell out well in advance, drawing fans from every state and many countries around the world, so fans are encouraged to buy early to reserve their spot. The 2024 event brought in more than $10 million in economic impact to the area, and Inkcarceration's overall economic impact totals more than $50 million since the festival began in 2018.

For more information on Inkcarceration, visit www.inkcarceration.com.