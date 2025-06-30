SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX Members Added To 'Comic Con Birmingham'

Monopoly Events, the powerhouse behind some of the U.K.'s most successful fan conventions, are proud to announce the launch of Comic Con Midlands (Birmingham),set to take place for the very first time on July 11-12 at the NEC.

Following the tremendous success of events such as Comic Con Liverpool, Comic Con Edinburgh and For The Love Of Horror, Monopoly Events are expanding their reach with a brand-new addition to the fan calendar. Comic Con Midlands (Birmingham) promises to bring the same high-energy experience that fans have come to expect — now in the heart of England.

The biggest draw of any Comic Con is the guest stars, and Monopoly Events always pull out the stops for their shows. In a twist that only Monopoly Events could deliver, the 2025 show will include appearances by reality and music legends:

* Ozzy Osbourne (BLACK SABBATH)

* Sharon Osbourne

* Kelly Osbourne

* Jack Osbourne

* Sid Wilson (SLIPKNOT)

* Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD)

* Scott Ian and Frank Bello (ANTHRAX)

Fans can also expect to meet iconic names from:

* "The Vampire Diaries" - Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Michael Malarkey, Michael Trevino, Zach Roerig, Arielle Kebbel, Matt Davis, Persia White, Penelope Mitchell

* "The Originals" - Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Charles Michael Davis, Leah Pipes

* "Arrow" - Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards

* "Teen Wolf" - Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes

* "Twilight" - Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed

* "Red Dead Redemption 2" - Roger Clark, Rob Wiethoff, Alex McKenna, Benjamin Byron Davis

* "Deadpool & Wolverine" - Peggy (Dogpool)

What to expect from Comic Con Midlands (Birmingham):

* Celebrity Guests: Monopoly Events' Comic Cons always have the top of the range guests! They will be partaking in professional photo ops, meet-and-greets, and autograph sessions throughout the weekend.

* Interactive Workshops: Participate in workshops led by industry professionals covering topics such as cosplay crafting, comic book writing and special effects makeup!

* Panels: Monopoly Events' panels will feature discussions with all Monopoly Events' celebrity guests throughout the day where fans will have the opportunity to step up to the mic and ask them a question.

* Artist Alley: Explore Artist Alley where talented artists showcase their work and have unique, one-of-a-kind pieces for sale!

* Exhibitor Hall: Monopoly Events' exhibitor area will be filled with vendors selling comics, collectibles, apparel and more.

* Cosplay: Show off your creativity and compete in our highly anticipated cosplay contest. For those not wanting to partake in the contest, show your cosplay off anyway and come dressed to impress!

* Gaming Zone: Shut yourself off from the world and enter our gaming zone where you can play the latest video games, board games and tabletop RPGs.

* Family-Friendly Activities: Comic Con Midlands (Birmingham) is an event for all ages. Families can enjoy a variety of activities including kids cosplay and drawing workshops.

Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events, said: "We've had our eye on Birmingham for a while. It has such a vibrant, passionate community of fans and we can't wait to host a Comic Con there!"

The sense of community is central to everything Monopoly Events do and, as they attract over ten thousand fans annually with they incredible shows. They look forward to welcoming everyone to Birmingham for an epic weekend.

To view our official guest lineup for this show and any FAQs, please head to the Comic Con Midlandsweb site.