SLIPKNOT Shares Demo Version Of 'Me Inside' From Upcoming 25th-Anniversary Edition Of Debut Album

SLIPKNOT recently announced "Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition)", a deluxe reissue celebrating the release of their iconic eponymous debut album which catapulted the band in 1999. This special release immortalizes the band's creative process at the time when the Iowa nine went from a newly signed fledgling metal act, to an unexpected and unstoppable cultural force that redefined heavy music for a new generation.

"Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition)" will be available in stores and across digital retailers on September 5, 2025 via Roadrunner Records. Last month SLIPKNOT released a special edition of the box set directly to fans. Limited to 100 blood-filled vinyl copies via their secret site 742617000027.net, the edition sold out in seconds, crashing the web site in the process. Available for pre-order are a 6LP box set with blood-splattered vinyl (limited to 1899 copies),2LP and 2CD in addition to digital on streaming services. Depending on the format (see a full list and packshots below),this release includes the original Ross Robinson-produced album plus recordings which only the band and their inner circle heard at the time of the production. All collected from the original sources, these include unreleased takes, alternate versions, and mixes from SR Audio, Indigo Ranch and more, as well as "test mixes" from alternate mixers. Not only are these recordings the full story behind the recording of this now-iconic album, they also chart the course of choices made and paths taken, and how the SLIPKNOT the world knows today came to be.

Today SLIPKNOT shares the unreleased demo of "Me Inside" which was recorded before the band entered Indigo Ranch with Ross Robinson. The demo was then refined in the studio, ultimately landing on their debut album.

As much as the debut album set the stage, SLIPKNOT was also a band unleashed on live audiences in 1999, who had never seen anything like it. Performances on their first world tour cycle are legendary, and the band's impact was swift as global audiences bore witness. Word of mouth spread like a virus. This package includes recordings of shows that bookend one chaotic year: the 1999 show in Hartford, Connecticut captures the unbridled raw power of a small stage, while the 2000 U.K. recordings document the band's ability to harness the small stage energy and deliver to a mainstage crowd. The audio was pulled from the soundboard's digital audio tapes, carefully remixed and mastered for the first time — all chosen by the band to best represent the intensity and spirit of the band's earliest days.

LP 1: Slipknot - Track Listing:

The seminal debut album from SLIPKNOT.

Side 1

01. 742617000027

02. (Sic)

03. Eyeless

04. Wait And Bleed

05. Surfacing

06. Spit It Out

07. Tattered And Torn

08. Me Inside

Side 2

01. Liberate

02. Prosthetics

03. No Life

04. Diluted

05. Only One

06. Scissors

*LP 2 & 3: Indigo Ranch Mixes - Track Listing:

The legendary Indigo Ranch mixes. In 1999 the band gathered at Malibu's Indigo Ranch to record their breakthrough debut. These early rough mixes showcase the raw energy and chaotic vibe before the final Ross Robinson mixes.

Side 1

01. (Sic)

02. Eyeless

03. Surfacing

04. Tattered And Torn

Side 2

01. Only One

02. Liberate

03. Suck These Nuts (Get This)

04. Killing Leslie

Side 3

01. Me Inside

02. Wait And Bleed

03. No Life

04. Interloper (Diluted)

Side 4

01. Spit It Out

02. Eeyore

03. Scissors

LP 4: Demos and Alternate Mixes - Track Listing:

Side One: Demos - These are the original demos recorded before the band entered Indigo Ranch with Ross Robinson. These demos were then refined in the studio to become the debut album. Some of the actual tracks from the demos were used in the final mixes.

Side Two: Jay Baumgardner and Ulrich Wild mixes - The band and label wanted to have test mixes done before finalizing the album and connected with two other renowned mixers to see what they would do to the mixes. Each has a different take on the tracks.

Side 1

01. Wait And Bleed (Demo)

02. Snap (Demo)

03. Interloper (Demo)

04. Despise (Demo)

05. Only One (Demo)

06. Me Inside (Demo)

07. Prosthetics (Demo)

Side 2

01. Surfacing (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

02. Only One (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

03. No Life (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

04. (Sic) (Ulrich Wild Mix)

05. Purity

06. Eeyore

* LP 5 & 6: Live - Track Listing:

Months after the debut album, the band took to the road and these live recordings showcase the band's atmospheric rise from headlining Hartford, Connecticut's legendary 1,200-seat Webster Theater in September of 1999, to playing in front of massive crowds in the U.K. and Iowa in late 2000.

Side 1

01. Wait And Bleed (Live In Hartford 1999)

02. Surfacing (Live In Hartford 1999)

03. Purity (Live In Hartford 1999)

04. Spit It Out (Live In Hartford 1999)

05. Eeyore (Live In Hartford 1999)

Side 2

01. (Sic) (Live In The UK 2000)

02. Eyeless (Live In The UK 2000)

03. No Life (Live In The UK 2000)

04. Eeyore (Live In The UK 2000)

05. Liberate (Live In The UK 2000)

Side 3

01. Purity (Live In The UK 2000)

02. Prosthetics (Live In The UK 2000)

03. Spit It Out (Live In The UK 2000)

04. Wait And Bleed (Live In The UK 2000)

05. Get This (Live In The UK 2000)

Side 4

01. Surfacing (Live In The UK 2000)

02. Me Inside (Live In The UK 2000)

03. Scissors (Live In Iowa 2000)

* LP exclusive to box set only

Released on June 29th, 1999, SLIPKNOT's self-titled debut, now double platinum, was a smash hit with critics and an instant classic with fans. It was, and is, a molotov cocktail signaling a revolution– embracing a creative direction that eschewed metal traditions in favor of fresh ideas. While the jaw-clenching riffs coupled with Robinson's venomous production were crucial to the album's success, it was the care and attention to detail in the songcraft that moved the needle from "great" to "benchmark."

"We loved what we did with the first record but we didn't even know if there was gonna be anything after that," recalls SLIPKNOT guitarist Jim Root. "We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out of records and shows, having successful tours– those are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us."

In the years following, SLIPKNOT's popularity nipped at the heels of elder statesmen and even the band's heroes, eventually navigating this brave new world with unending drive, fresh ideas and a bloodlust for odometer clicks. Tens of billions of streams and tens of millions of subscribers and followers later, the accolades tell the story: 64 award nominations and 27 wins including a Grammy for "Before I Forget" from "Vol. 3". A seemingly endless number of tour dates. Headlining slots at the biggest festivals in the world such as Download, Rock In Rio, Hellfest, Wacken and many more. Not to mention RIAA certifications by the truckload — 14 platinum certifications and 40 gold across more than 30 million in record and video sales.

In addition, SLIPKNOT positioned themselves for success with the creation of their own festival Knotfest in 2012, a traveling, multi-stage and experiential event that has appeared 28 times across several countries and locations. The festival has since spun off into a successful entertainment media hub — Knotfest.com, which became a juggernaut of its own making, giving a platform to young freethinkers and like-minded artists.

All of SLIPKNOT's achievements have helped them claim their rightful seat as pioneers and thought leaders, establishing them as a generational talent — loved by parents and their children alike. And of course with all those incredible live performances, all that influence, and all that history of playing all those incredible songs, SLIPKNOT has only attracted the most dedicated of fans, reaching all the way back to that fateful self-titled effort.

SLIPKNOT is approaching this 25th anniversary by making the conscious decision to connect to fans as closely as possible, in a similar way to how they encountered SLIPKNOT all those years ago.

"Every time I've walked on stage, it's never been about how many people have been there because my culture, the maggots, always show up," says SLIPKNOT percussionist and founding member Shawn "Clown" Crahan with a smile.

Photo above: SLIPKNOT circa 1999 by Dean Karr