SLIPKNOT To Play Intimate Southern California Concert This Thursday

SLIPKNOT will play an intimate show at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California — a popular tourist draw near Joshua Tree National Park in San Bernardino County — this Thursday, April 25. The concert, which will serve as a warm-up for the band's appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, will mark SLIPKNOT's first appearance with the group's new drummer, believed to be former SEPULTURA sticksman Eloy Casagrande.

SLIPKNOT's show at Pappy + Harriet's, which has a capacity of 350 inside and 830 outside, was announced on youcantkillme.com, an old-school-style web site launched last year that contains a list of SLIPKNOT's upcoming tour dates, as well as details of the band's 1999 "Slipknot" album. There is also a full biography related to the same LP.

All ticket proceeds will go to Joshua Tree No Kill Shelter and Boys & Girls Club Of The Hi Desert.

Earlier in April, SLIPKNOT placed a cryptic new billboard in Indio, California teasing an upcoming event. A photo of the billboard, which was erected near the site of this month's Coachella and last October's Power Trip festivals, was shared by the band's fans on Reddit. It contained the SLIPKNOT logo, plus the phrases "ONE NIGHT ONLY" and "LONG MAY YOU DIE". Also included was the youcantkillme.com URL.

SLIPKNOT has yet to reveal the identity of its new drummer after parting ways with Jay Weinberg last November.

Fans have speculated that Weinberg's replacement is Casagrande, who abruptly left that band in early February, just days before the start of the Brazilian/American outfit's farewell tour.

A month and a half ago, SLIPKNOT teased fans with a hint about a new drummer, posting a photo of a single broken drumstick online with the caption "Rehearsal."

SLIPKNOT's latest album "The End, So Far", arrived in August 2022. It marked the band's the last full-length LP before the departure of both keyboardist Craig Jones, who left the group in June 2023, and Weinberg.

Speaking to NME about what SLIPKNOT has planned for 2024, founding member Shawn "Clown" Crahan said: "I'm ready to move on from what has been and move on to a world that I know needs to be. For instance, normally we'd have about two years on and one and a half years off — we're not doing that anymore.

"We're going back to basics," he added. "I'm ready to kick everybody in the face again. I'm ready to do a 100-person venue again. I'm ready to do a 500-person venue."