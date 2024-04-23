ZAKK WYLDE, ERIC JOHNSON And DWEEZIL ZAPPA Among Guitarists Taking Part In 2024 'Experience Hendrix' Tour

For the first time in five years, the "Experience Hendrix" tour, the critically acclaimed multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix's musical genius, returns to the concert trail with a slate of concert dates that offer the musical excellence of numerous topflight artists in celebration of the life and legacy of Jimi Hendrix. While there was a one-off event date in Austin, Texas in 2022, the last full-fledged (pre-pandemic) "Experience Hendrix" tour took place in 2019.

The concept for the "Experience Hendrix" tour dates back more than 25 years; what started as a single concert at San Diego's Street Scene in 2001 and 2002 expanded by 2004 into a full-fledged national tour. This year's outing marks the 20th anniversary of the "Experience Hendrix" tour. This year's tour bring the music of Jimi Hendrix to audiences in the Pacific Northwest, California, Nevada, Arizona New Mexico and eastward through Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee concluding in Georgia and Florida. Most fittingly, the tour kicks off on September 19 in Seattle, Jimi Hendrix's hometown, at the Paramount Theater.

The tour presents a host of great artists collaborating and interpreting Hendrix's legendary songs as part of a powerhouse, three-hour concert experience. The wide range of multi-generational artists who participate in a reflection of the ecumenicism of Jimi Hendrix's classic repertoire and the diversity of those whose lives have been indelibly affected by his music. Kenny Wayne Shepherd is one of the major players in forthcoming edition of the "Experience Hendrix" tour and a veteran of previous "Experience Hendrix" outings.

Shepherd, a five-time Grammy nominee and recipient of two Billboard Music Awards, commented: "I'm excited to rejoin the 'Experience Hendrix' tour this year. It's always been a great tour with exceptional artists honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time, and his amazing and expansive catalog of songs. Being able to do a tour with friends always makes for a great time and this show is not to be missed."

Other notable artists who are part of the tour this time out include the legendary blues icon Taj Mahal, Zakk Wylde, founder of BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and most recently part of the reformed PANTERA, Mississippi-born blues wunderkind Christone "Kingfish" Ingram who is both a Grammy Award winner and was named Contemporary "Blues Male Artist Of The Year" at least year's Blues Music Awards, guitar greats Eric Johnson and Dweezil Zappa, Mato Nanji from INDIGENOUS, Calvin Cooke and Chuck Campbell of the SLIDE BROTHERS, standard bearers of the "sacred steel" musical tradition, and vocalist Henri Brown. Participating artists vary for performance dates so "Experience Hendrix" concert goers are encouraged to visit experiencehendrixtour.com for specifics about each of the tour stops.

This year's tour will also present a host of rising stars including Texas born and raised blues sensation Ally Venable, who headlined the 60-date "European Blues Caravan" tour when she was just 20 years old, vocalist Dylan Triplett, Seattle guitarist Ayron Jones, young Brazilian blues rock guitarist Arthur Menezes and 20-year-old Mathias Lattin, winner of the Blues Foundation's 2023 International Blues Challenge. Other artists joining the tour for select dates include Blues Music Award winner Samantha Fish and Stanley Jordan, the noted jazz guitarist who is an exponent of the two-handed tapping technique. Beyond these artists, special guests will drop in over the course of the tour. These include country music sensation Hunter Hayes, legendary DOORS guitarist Robby Krieger and many others to be announced.

The 2024 "Experience Hendrix" tour is sponsored by Marshall, Fender, Dunlop, Hal Leonard, JMH Productions, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix. Marshall amps have long been associated with Jimi Hendrix and were his amplifiers of choice during his career. Fender is now celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, the guitar most often associated with Jimi Hendrix. Dunlop makers of gear and accessories, recently launched line of Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine Series of stomp boxes/effects pedals while Hal Leonard, the world's largest print music publisher, has long had an association with Experience Hendrix, L.L.C.

2024 "Experience Hendrix" tour dates:

Sep. 19 - Seattle WA - Paramount Theatre

Sep. 20 - Spokane WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

Sep. 21 - Forest Grove OR- Grand Lodge

Sep. 22 - Reno NV - Grand Theatre/Grand Sierra Resort

Sep. 25 - Santa Rosa CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sep. 26 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Sep. 27 - Las Vegas NV - Smith Center

Sep. 28 - Highland CA - Yaamaya Theater

Sep. 29 - Tucson AZ - Fox Theatre

Oct. 01 - Anaheim CA - City National Grove

Oct. 03 - San Diego CA - Rady Shell

Oct. 04 - Mesa AZ - Mesa Arts Center/Ikeda Theater

Oct. 05 - Albuquerque NM - Kiva Auditorium

Oct. 06 - Colorado Springs CO - Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 09 - San Antonio TX - Majestic Theatre

Oct. 10 - Houston TX - Bayou Music Center

Oct. 11 - Ft. Worth TX - Will Rogers Auditorium

Oct. 12 - Tulsa OK - River Spirit Casino

Oct. 13 - Shreveport LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 16 - Evans GA - Columbia Country Performing Arts Center

Oct. 17 - Clearwater FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 18 - Pompano Beach FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Oct. 19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater