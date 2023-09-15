SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR On His Solo Career: 'This Is Me Being Able To Embrace My Inner Control Freak'

In a new interview with USA Today 's Ralphie Aversa, SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor was asked what he is able to accomplish with releasing solo music that maybe he can't with other musical outlets. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's definitely control, as far as the creative direction goes. I'm the co-producer with my partner, Jay Ruston. I write 99 percent of the music with the exception of the stuff that I do with [guitarist] Christian Martucci. I'm band leader. I put the setlists together, I do all the art direction. This is me being able to embrace my inner control freak."

Corey's sophomore solo studio album, "CMF2", is being released today (Friday, September 15). Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

In a recent interview with Tommy Carroll of the WGRD 97.9 radio station, Taylor was asked to back up his previous claim that "CMF2" will be "the best rock album of this year and the next." He said: "Dude, this album's got everything, man. I mean, it doesn't sound like everything else, which apparently is contagious in this industry. It's not produced like everything else. It feels alive. The songs are incredible. The production, the performances… I mean, this album chews up the first album and spits it out. It's probably one of the best things that I've ever done, and I'm really, really proud of it, man. I'm proud of the work that me and Jay did. And people are going to… Even if it is a slow burner out of the gate, people are gonna remember this album."

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

In support of his new album, Taylor recently embarked on his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicked off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.