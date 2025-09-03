SLIPKNOT's 'Duality' Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

SLIPKNOT's classic song "Duality" has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Billions Club is a playlist first launched in 2020 which includes all of the songs on Spotify that have surpassed one billion streams on the platform. After the achievement, Spotify gifts artists the Billions Club plaque.

"Duality", which is featured on SLIPKNOT's 2004 album "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)", joins other tracks — including METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters", "Enter Sandman" and "Master Of Puppets", AEROSMITH's "Dream On", SURVIVOR's "Eye Of The Tiger", ABBA's "Dancing Queen", PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort", GUNS N' ROSES' "Paradise City", EVANESCENCE's "Bring Me To Life" and VAN HALEN's "Jump" — to reach the achievement. The milestone has reportedly been achieved by nearly a thousand songs so far.

"Duality" is the first SLIPKNOT song to surpass the one-billion mark on Spotify. The band's second most played track is "Psychosocial", which has garnered around 765 million streams, "Before I Forget" comes in the third place, having racked up 667 million listens so far.

Speaking to MTV ahead of "Duality"'s release more than two decades ago, then-SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison said: "It's got one of the heaviest grooves we ever came up with. It's a dark song, but the chorus is very liberal as far as tones and things that we've never done before, and the things we've done with [singer] Corey's [Taylor] voice are really wild."

"Duality" reached No. 5 in the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks and No. 6 in the Hot Modern Rock Tracks in the U.S., while getting to No. 15 in the U.K.

Billboard reported last month that SLIPKNOT is close to completing a deal to sell its music catalog for approximately $120 million. The deal between members of the long-running metal band and HarbourView Equity Partners includes the rights to SLIPKNOT's publishing and recording masters royalties. It reportedly covers the band's archival catalog but does not extend to future releases.

Based on streaming data and other metrics, Billboard estimates that the band's music has generated $15.5 million in annual revenue over the last three years, while publishing brought in an additional $5.2 million per year.

Since releasing its debut album in 1999, SLIPKNOT has captured a Grammy Award alongside 11 nominations, scored a number of platinum and gold album certifications around the world, and logged billions of global streams and video views to date. Rolling Stone cited the seminal platinum-selling 2001 album "Iowa" among "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time," while The Ringer attested, "They're the most important heavy band of their era."

SLIPKNOT's latest full length album, "The End, So Far", landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking their sixth Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200.