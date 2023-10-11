SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Collaborates With PAUL BOOTH On 'The End, So Far' Tattooed Masks

Debuting at this weekend's Palefest in Chillicothe, Ohio will be three of SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg's "The End, So Far" masks — made from his original mask mold — which have been tattooed by renowned tattoo artist Paul Booth.

These one-of-a-kind macabre variants of Jay's mask will be on display throughout his in-person signing at Palefest at the Elks Lodge in Chillicothe this Friday, October 13. Attendants can see these unique pieces in the flesh — alongside Jay's personal collection of stage-worn SLIPKNOT masks and coveralls.

Visit eBay to place your bid to own one of these collaborative masks, signed by both Weinberg and Booth. Shipping worldwide; auction net proceeds to benefit MusicCares.

Weinberg says: "Paul's artwork and tattooing speaks for itself, and his presence within our community of music, art, and creativity is that of a true icon. It's an honor to collaborate together with The House Of Masks to bring these tattooed masks to life."

Booth states: "I had a lot of fun working on this project. Tattooing silicone has its challenges, but the end results really made it worth it! I look forward to seeing them in action."

AJ Good of The House Of Masks says: "Working with a hero is one thing, but working with two heroes on a single project that combines so many of your passions is a completely different level. I'm honored to have been a part of these two worlds colliding, Paul being my favorite tattooer for the entirety of my life, and Jay being my favorite drummer. Seeing these two mediums clash just feels right, and the outcome speaks for itself!"

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

Jordison passed away "peacefully in his sleep" in July 2021 of an unspecified cause. He was 46 years old.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Weinberg was a member of AGAINST ME!, having played with the Florida-based act from November 2010 until December 2012.

Weinberg joined AGAINST ME! shortly after he was ousted from MADBALL and following the departure of AGAINST ME!'s previous sticksman, George Rebelo.

In May 2013, Weinberg filled in for KVELERTAK drummer Kjetil Gjermundrod during the band's North American tour because Gjermundrod had to bow out of the run after experiencing significant pain in his arm.