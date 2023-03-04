SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Teams Up With MIXWAVE To Launch Drum Library

MixWave has launched a drum library of SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg in what the company calls "a comprehensive and dynamic virtual instrument that accurately captures Jay in every aspect of his creative world."

Weinberg says: "I'm absolutely thrilled to present my brand new signature drum library, available now through MixWave! Featuring my complete signature SJC Custom Drum set, nine snares, multiple kick drum options, and my entire cymbal arrangement, this comprehensive library has captured every detail of my in-studio and on-stage sound — and I'm so excited to finally share it with all of you.

"Performing and capturing every single note of this sample pack myself was an incredible and thorough recording experience. The talented team at MixWave has, in turn, created a truly impressive plugin that pushes the concept of a fully customized drum library to new heights.

"MixWave has captured not only my dream drum sounds, but my entire creative world in this library. From the samples and their impressive dynamic ranges, to the mixing and effects options, to the design of the interface, every detail is an extension of my drumming and personality.

"Whether for professional recording, or for making demos in your bedroom — if you're searching for a high-quality drum sample library that suits high-energy music, and that captures every nuance of your dynamic drum performance: you've come to the right place.

"I'm humbled and honored to join such an esteemed roster of friends and drumming heroes, as we present our meticulously-curated drum libraries — each unique, powerful, and versatile in their own ways. I'm beyond stoked for the opportunity to offer such an amazing sample library with MixWave, and I can't wait to hear what you create with it!"

"MixWave: Jay Weinberg" is available now at an introductory price of $119 for a limited time only.

MixWave had previously produced multi-sampled drum libraries from such drummers as GOJIRA's Mario Duplantier, Thomas Pridgen, Tony Royster Jr. and MixWave founder Luke Holland.

To learn more about "MixWave: Jay Weinberg", visit MixWave.net.

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

Jordison passed away "peacefully in his sleep" in July 2021 of an unspecified cause. He was 46 years old.

Asked in a 2016 interview with Music Radar how respectful he felt he had to be to Joey's legacy, and how much he felt he was free to make it his own, Weinberg said: "Having a massive respect for the band's music, having a massive respect for Joey Jordison as a person and as a player, I understood my role in needing to deliver what this band needs, and understanding what Joey brought to the table, and having this band's legacy continue in the way that the Maggots, the fans of the band, respect, and the nine of us feeling proud of the music we're creating.

"Of course, the history of the band feeds into what I think of the band, but when it came time to come up with new material, new songs, I didn't think about Joey Jordison one bit," he continued. "And I feel it would be disrespectful to do that, and the band wanted me to be completely myself. Because why would I want to be Joey Jordison, why would I try to mimic what he's done?

"Joey's one of the greatest drummers we've ever had the privilege of witnessing. So as a fan of the band and someone who respects the people and the music, I didn't want to come in and try to be a copycat. That's not interesting to me, that's not interesting to the band and it would be insulting to everyone involved, including the fans."

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Weinberg was a member of AGAINST ME!, having played with the Florida-based act from November 2010 until December 2012.

Weinberg joined AGAINST ME! shortly after he was ousted from MADBALL and following the departure of AGAINST ME!'s previous sticksman, George Rebelo.

In May 2013, Weinberg filled in for KVELERTAK drummer Kjetil Gjermundrod during the band's North American tour because Gjermundrod had to bow out of the run after experiencing significant pain in his arm.