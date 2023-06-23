SLIPKNOT's 'Live At MSG' To Be Released On Vinyl For First Time

On August 18, SLIPKNOT's "Live At MSG", which was originally made available as a bonus disc with the tenth-anniversary edition of "All Hope Is Gone" in 2018, will be released for the first time ever on vinyl to celebrate the 15th anniversary of "All Hope Is Gone".

SLIPKNOT has always bent the world to its own collective will. One of countless examples occurred on February 5, 2009, when the band did what few could have predicted when they’d started: SLIPKNOT headlined the world's most famous arena — Madison Square Garden. The band's MSG set is now the stuff of legend, being on the heels of the band's first No. 1 album in the U.S. ("All Hope Is Gone"),and only months before they would headline the U.K.'s Download festival for the first time. The New York City show was eight months and nine countries into the "All Hope Is Gone" world tour, and as such, their performance was ruthless and jaw-dropping, and a perfect document of the era for the band.

The "Live At MSG" vinyl release will feature new art by SLIPKNOT's percussionist and visual mastermind M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

The limited-edition, custom-colored vinyl was hand-selected by the band.

The variants are as follows:

* All Retail: Black

* Knotfest Exclusive 1: Coke Bottle Clear With Silver Splatter

* Knotfest Exclusive 2: Light Blue With Silver Splatter

* D2C Exclusive 1: Clear With Silver Splatter

* D2C Exclusive 2: Lemonade With Silver Splatter

* D2C 3: Black Ice With Silver Splatter

Track listing:

SIDE A:

A1. (sic) [3:55]

A2. Eyeless [4:15]

A3. Wait And Bleed [2:44]

A4. Get This [4:28]

SIDE B:

B1. Before I Forget [4:22]

B2. The Blister Exists [6:37]

B3. Dead Memories [4:03]

B4. Left Behind [3:28]

SIDE C:

C1. Disasterpiece [5:09]

C2. Purity [6:26]

C3. Everything Ends [4:22]

C4. Psychosocial [5:41]

SIDE D:

D1. Duality [5:26]

D2. People = Shit [4:10]

D3. Surfacing [4:49]

D4. Spit It Out [7:35]

There was never a band like SLIPKNOT, and there will never be another. Like a spore out of the Midwest, they've quietly bloomed into the most uncompromising, undeniable, and unique presence on the planet whose influence transcends genres and generations. Since sowing the seeds for revolution in Iowa during 1999, these musical outliers have captured a Grammy Award alongside 10 nominations, scored 12 platinum and 41 gold album certifications around the world, and logged over 8.5 billion global streams and 3.5 billion video views to date — unprecedented for a rock act in this generation or any other. Rolling Stone cited the seminal platinum-selling 2001 album "Iowa" among "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time," while The Ringer attested, "They're the most important heavy band of their era." In addition to marking the group's third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, their sixth full-length album, "We Are Not Your Kind", bowed at #1 in twelve countries worldwide in 2019. Selling out shows on multiple continents, they deliver an irreplicable multi-sensory experience on tour and through their own festival Knotfest. With their seventh album "The End, So Far", SLIPKNOT are back, and nothing will be the same again.