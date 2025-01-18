SLIPKNOT's MICK THOMSON Introduces New Signature Guitar From ESP

A video of SLIPKNOT's Mick Thomson introducing his new LTD MT-I signature guitar from ESP can be seen below.

The LTD MT-I is the highly anticipated signature series guitar for Thomson. Available in obsidian metallic finish, the MT-I is based on the MH-style body, with an arched top and an inline reverse headstock. This outstanding guitar features set-thru construction at 25.5" scale, pairing a mahogany body with white ash top to a three-piece maple neck with a flawless, smooth Macassar ebony fingerboard with compound radius and 24 medium-jumbo stainless steel frets.

Based on Mick's precise requirements, the MT-I has a set of special, unique features not found on any other LTD guitar model, including a Graph Tech black TUSQ XL nut, Hipshot grip-lock locking open gear tuners, an all-brass Hipshot hi-mass hardtail bridge, blue Luminlay side markers, and a Fishman Fluence Mick Thomson signature pickup with a three-way low profile toggle switch to select between Voice 1, Voice 1 with bass boost shift, and Voice 2, and a push/pull volume control to select Voice 3. Includes ESP hardshell form fit case.

Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, Thomson joined SLIPKNOT in 1996, not long after its initial formation. The band has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards and has received a multitude of other honors. SLIPKNOT has sold over 30 million albums worldwide since their self-titled debut was released in 1999. Known in SLIPKNOT as #7, Thomson's innovative guitar style has brought him acclaim across a wide range of metal publications, and has been described as highly influential on many players who sought to capture his unique blend of downtuned riffs and hypnotic lead lines. In addition to seven studio albums, SLIPKNOT has released two live albums, a compilation album, and five live DVDs. Their latest album, "The End, So Far", was released in September 2022.

Founded in 1975, the ESP Guitar Company is a leading global manufacturer of quality musical instruments. ESP brands include ESP Custom Shop, ESP Original Series, ESP/LTD Signature Series, ESP USA, ESP E-II, and LTD.

