SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON Hospitalized With Serious Burns After Fire Explosion

August 24, 2024

SLIPKNOT's Sid Wilson was hospitalized on Friday (August 23) with "serious burns" after a fire explosion.

The 47-year-old musician shared a video on Instagram in which he revealed that he suffered from second-degree burns all over his face and arms after the incident, which occurred when he was lighting a burn pile while working on his and his girlfriend Kelly Osbourne's farm.

Speaking to the camera while medical professionals were attending to him, examining and dressing his wounds, Wilson said: "Hi, everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm okay, I'm gonna be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."

Kelly shared her own video on her Instagram Story and explained how Wilson got injured. "This is why you don't fuck with burn piles," she said. "He literally set himself on fire [and] exploded everything."

He later shared another video from Instagram Live in which he joked with a fan about how he got his "eyebrows done for free" and "got some real sideburns. My lips got fucked up pretty good. It's cheap Botox," he quipped.

Despite the fact that his wounds included blisters and inflamed, red skin all over his arms, his cheeks and even on his lips, Wilson told his fans that he plans to recover quickly so he could join his SLIPKNOT bandmates for their tour, which resumes in early September.

"Thank you to everybody for the get-well wishes," he said. "Don't worry about me, I'll be okay. I'm gonna be alright.'

He added: "You guys take care of yourself, and I will take better care of myself. I'll see you soon."

SLIPKNOT later released the following statement via social media: "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

The North American leg of SLIPKNOT's "Here Comes The Pain" tour will resume on September 1 at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.

