TOBIAS FORGE Explains Why He, And Not GHOST, Is Performing At OZZY OSBOURNE's Final Concert

In a new interview with Oran O'Beirne of Ireland's Overdrive, GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge spoke about the fact that he will appear at the upcoming "Back To The Beginning" charity show on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The concert will mark the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH's last-ever performance and Ozzy Osbourne's final appearance as a solo artist. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The only thing I can really tell you, from what I gather, was that bands participating on stage playing, like full bands, are generally bands that are on tour at the time, whereas a lot of the artists that [are performing] singularly are ones that may not be sort of accessible in full group. We [in GHOST] were one of those, because we are about to start our U.S. tour, like, two days after that or something like that, so it was impossible for our entire entourage to multitask like that. We couldn't do it. Especially economically, it was, like, no fucking way. It's not gonna work. So, my job here, my mission, the gift that I've been given, which I feel really proud to be part of and being asked to do, is to play with — I don't know — some of the people playing there. Which I know a few others are doing too. I guess we're being put together in makeshift groups to play songs, which is phenomenal."

Earlier this week, Forge spoke to HardDrive XL's Lou Brutus about the influence BLACK SABBATH and Osbourne had on his development as a musical artist. He said: "For me, obviously, one band that has meant — one band, BLACK SABBATH; one artist, Ozzy. Of course, I grew up in the '80s, so Ozzy was more prevalent, I guess, in presence because he was sort of — in media, he was just this over-the-top character whereas a lot of the stuff that that BLACK SABBATH was doing in the '80s I grew to love a lot later — with the exception of the [Ronnie James] Dio records, of course. But it took me some time to sort of like some of the '80s records with BLACK SABBATH, whereas now I'm a very, very wholistic in my worship. But Ozzy, obviously, as now obviously a singer, had a phenomenal impact on me. And, of course, everything that he was doing that was dark and haunting, and I guess I'm looking specifically at 'Bark At The Moon' and 'Diary Of A Madman', influenced me a lot."

Forge will appear at "Back To The Beginning" as Papa V Perpetua, the new character fronting GHOST for its 2025 touring cycle.

"Back To The Beginning" sold out in less than 10 minutes last month. The concert will mark the first time that the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH — Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — have played together in 20 years.

Also set to appear at the event are METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, SLAYER, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX and MASTODON.

In addition, there will be a performance by a "supergroup of musicians" including Duff McKagan and Slash (GUNS 'N' ROSES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE),Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN, MAMMOTH WVH),Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),Andrew Watt, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR),Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Frank Bello (ANTHRAX),Jonathan Davis (KORN),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT),Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Sleep Token II (SLEEP TOKEN) and Papa V Perpetua (GHOST).

Ozzy — who hasn't played a full show since late 2018 — announced his last-ever performance on February 5.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.