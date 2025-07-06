SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON Proposes To KELLY OSBOURNE At BLACK SABBATH's Final Concert

Sidney George Wilson, better known as the mask-wearing turntablist for heavy metal group SLIPKNOT, is engaged to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Kelly.

The 48-year-old musician proposed to the 40-year-old Kelly backstage at Ozzy's final concert with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Saturday, July 5.

In a video of the moment Kelly shared on Instagram, Wilson can be seen telling his future bride: "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," before Ozzy jokingly interrupts, "Fuck off. You're not marrying my daughter." After laughing off Ozzy's comment, Wilson continued, telling Kelly: "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?" Kelly then nodded her head yes, before Wilson slipped the ring on her finger and they embraced in a long hug, while friends and family — including Sharon and Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne — erupted into cheers.

Kelly and Sid welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney, in 2022.

In October 2022, Kelly revealed that she and Sid were expecting a son. She told Entertainment Tonight that Ozzy was excited to finally be getting his first grandson, since Jack has four daughters.

That same year, Sid said that he didn't mind the media attention he had been receiving after it was revealed that he and Kelly were expecting their first child together. "I don't know. It doesn't bother me at all," Sid told Knotfest. "It's just part of my life. I love her to death. It's just the path I'm meant to be on, so there's no awkwardness about anything like that. It's like it was just always happening. [Laughs]"

In February 2022, Kelly said that she was "deeply in love" with Wilson. For Valentine's Day, Kelly shared several photos on Instagram of her and Wilson, and she captioned the post: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Sid also shared one of the same photos on his Instagram and wrote: "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo".

In January 2022, a source told People that Osbourne and Wilson, who is eight years her senior, took their relationship to the next level after more than two decades of knowing each other.

"Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest in 1999," said the source, referring to the music festival founded by her parents. "They have remained friends since. They are very happy together."

Three and a half years ago, Kelly revealed that she carries around a big pillow of Wilson when she travels. Kelly shared a photo on Instagram Story of herself posing with a large, screen-printed pillow of Wilson's face, and she captioned it: "Everywhere I go I take my baby with me." She also shared a quote on her Story, tagging Wilson on the slide.

"&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy," the quote read.

Kelly split from her cinematographer boyfriend Erik Bragg in October 2021 after one year together.

Kelly previously discussed her desire to have children on a June 2021 episode of "Red Table Talk". At the time, she said: "I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," she added. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."