SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce Summer 2025 European Leg Of 'The Aghori Tour'

SMASHING PUMPKINS have announced the summer 2025 European leg of "The Aghori Tour". The trek will kick off on July 27 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and conclude on August 26 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The pre-sale will start on February 11 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale will begin on February 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

July 27 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

July 30 - Parco Della Musica Di Milano - Segrate, Italy

August 1 - Rock In Roma - Rome, Italy

August 3 - Ludwigsburg Residential Palace - Ludwigsburg, Germany

August 5 - KUNST!RASEN - Bonn, Germany

August 6 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany

August 8 - Lokerse Feesten – Lokeren, Belgium

August 10 - Gunnersbury Park - London, United Kingdom

August 12 - The Piece Hall - Halifax, United Kingdom

August 13 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough, United Kingdom

August 14 - Colchester Castle Park - Colchester, United Kingdom

August 16 - Pstereo 2025 - Trondheim, Norway

August 18 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

August 20 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

August 22 - Liseberg - Gothenburg, Sweden

August 24 - Helsinki Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

August 26 - Laugardalsholl Sport Center - Reykjavík, Iceland

SMASHING PUMPKINS are continuing to tour in support of their latest album, "Aghori Mhori Mei", which came out last August.

SMASHING PUMPKINS' thirteenth collection to date, "Aghori Mhori Mei" continues the prolific hot streak frontman Billy Corgan kicked off more than a decade ago. Just in 2023, the band released the third and final act of their sprawling and adventurous rock opera "Atum", a sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/The Machines Of God". While some artists might take a breather after an acclaimed and ambitious triple album, Corgan went straight back into the studio to write, produce, and record this new 10-track body of work. As vital and vibrant a songwriter as ever, Corgan had quickly promised a 2024 follow-up, which served as the latest twist in Corgan's careful commitment to how his art is presented. The band completed the recording of "Aghori Mhori Mei" amidst an expansive touring schedule across the last few years.

"In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, 'you can't go home again'," Corgan remarked. "Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory."

With their busiest touring schedule and some of their biggest performances in over a decade, the band's run of shows across the pond in 2024 packed in venues night after night and garnered significant praise from Consequence, Rolling Stone Germany and Louder, who claimed "Corgan's invitation to go for a ride is still as thrilling as it was 30 years ago," and saw the band playing a mix of their greatest hits, deep cuts, new tracks, and dynamic covers with hints of new musical style brought in by the band's new touring guitarist Kiki Wong.

SMASHING PUMPKINS had spent 2022 on the "Spirits On Fire" tour with JANE'S ADDICTION and 2023 on their very own "The World Is A Vampire" run. Of those earlier tours, NME raved "it's indisputable that the band are responsible for many of the '90s' best rock songs, and this is as good as you're going to hear them. "SMASHING PUMPKINS proved they are still one of America's most interesting — sometimes befuddling, but never boring — musical groups." Miami New Times attested, "The band took the audience back in time to when alternative music was the mainstream, and the idea of browsing on your phone during a fantastic concert was bad sci-fi satire."

Photo credit: Jason Renaud