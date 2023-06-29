  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SMASHING PUMPKINS Release 'Spellbinding' Music Video

June 29, 2023

SMASHING PUMPKINS have shared the official music video for "Spellbinding", taken from their critically acclaimed trilogy album "Atum". Directed by Kevin Kerslake, who previously directed videos for the band ("Cherub Rock" and "I Am One"),worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, existing within an otherworldly fictional universe that is "Atum", created by frontman and founder Billy Corgan.

Speaking on the making of this video, Kerslake shares: "We adopted a virtual production model for the 'Spellbinding' video, creating it entirely in the gaming engine; unreal, with digital avatars moving through fantastical worlds that play a key role in the 'Atum' storyline. Billy and I share an interest in the fusion of old-world elements with state-of-the-art technology, and all the stars aligned on this video to break new ground."

The "Spellbinding" video coincides with the launch of SMASHING PUMPKINS' North American "The World Is A Vampire" tour, which kicked off last night (Wednesday, June 28) at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour will feature special guests INTERPOL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and RIVAL SONS as support on various dates, as well as some of the world's biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA),who will be competing in most cities. "The World Is A Vampire" tour has already sold-out 30,000-plus-capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this year, and is set to expand to more countries in the future.

The sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/Machine Of God", "Atum" features 33 tracks in three acts and was written and produced by Corgan over the past four years.

In other news, Corgan's popular podcast series "Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan" continues to quench the thirst of dedicated PUMPKINS fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-heard "Atum" insight, as-well as diving into various aspects of the band's illustrious history. "Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan" is distributed by iHeart Podcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

When SMASHING PUMPKINS first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new — and it still is today. As a result, they've sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum "Gish" (1991),the quadruple-platinum "Siamese Dream" (1993),diamond-certified "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" (1995),platinum "Adore" (1998) and gold "Machina/The Machines Of God" (2000). In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the "Shiny And Oh So Bright" tour.

Find more on Smashing pumpkins
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).