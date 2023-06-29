10 YEARS Shares New Song 'I Remember'

10 YEARS and Mascot Records have released a new recording titled "I Remember". The release follows the isolated reveal of "The Optimist" that, since being released, has been streamed over nine million times.

10 YEARS guitarist Brian Vodinh shares: "'I Remember' is about looking back at our youth and remembering how it felt like we had our entire lives in front of us. How we were full of hope and ambition and kind of clueless to how harsh the real world is. It's about remembering how we used to always look at the bright side and weren't so beaten up by life."

Since forming in 1999, 10 YEARS have quietly pushed themselves and modern rock towards evolution. Building a formidable catalog, the group's gold-selling 2005 breakthrough "The Autumn Effect" yielded the hit "Wasteland", which went gold, infiltrated the Billboard Hot 100, and clinched No. 1 at Active Rock Radio and No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. They landed three Top 30 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with "Division" (2008),"Feeding The Wolves" (2010) and "Minus The Machine" (2012). 2017's "(How To Live) As Ghosts" marked a reunion between singer Jesse Hasek, Brian and guitarist Matt Wantland and achieved marked success. Not only did the album bow in the Top 5 of the US Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, but it also yielded the hit "Novacaine". The single ascended to the Top 5 of the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock Songs chart and has now tallied over 40 million streams, across all DSPs. The cumulative total for all track streams from repertoire on "How To Live (As Ghosts)" exceeds 70 million plays. Along the way, they sold out countless headline shows and toured with everyone from KORN, THREE DAYS GRACE, DEFTONES and STONE SOUR to Chris Cornell and LINKIN PARK. The band's most recent studio album is titled "Violent Allies", and was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, HALESTORM, PAPA ROACH). The record has amassed over 45 million streams.

10 YEARS is: Jesse Hasek (lead vocals),Brian Vodinh (guitar, backing vocals),Matt Wantland (guitar),Chad Grennor (bass) and Luke Narey (drums).