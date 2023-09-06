  • facebook
SMASHING PUMPKINS To Recreate 'Siamese Dream' Release Event With '90s Tower Records Pop-Up And Performance

September 6, 2023

Continuing the 30th anniversary celebrations of their groundbreaking album "Siamese Dream", THE SMASHING PUMPKINS have teamed up with Tower Records to recreate their historical album release event in 1993 with a special Tower Records pop-up at Madame Zuzu's in Highland Park, Illinois.

Beginning September 14, Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel's tea shop and art studio will be transformed into a Tower Records from 1993 with limited-edition merchandise available for purchase in-store throughout the three-day pop-up, and online exclusively during the live-stream performance for fans around the world.

The pop-up will culminate with two very special exclusive performances by THE SMASHING PUMPKINS on September 17 which will feature the band playing intimate acoustic sets with music from "Siamese Dream", the same set played on the evening of July 27, 1993. Additionally, the second performance will be livestreamed for free on Veeps at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can claim a livestream ticket link at veeps.events/smashingpumpkins.

Released on July 27, 1993, this groundbreaking record achieved four-times-platinum status, resonating profoundly with music enthusiasts worldwide. Its ascent to number ten on the Billboard charts began at Tower Records, Chicago; where the band's in-store appearance at midnight drew an estimated three thousand fans forcing Chicago police to shut down the street outside.

"THE SMASHING PUMPKINS played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records, Chicago. We're excited to celebrate 'Siamese Dream' once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party," said Danny Zeijdel, president of Tower Records. "In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn and new online experiences forthcoming."

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are thrilled to be able to offer fans a chance to relive this iconic moment as they transform Madame ZuZu's into Tower Records 1993 and celebrate three decades of this legendary album from September 14-17.

Following the release of their most recent critically acclaimed studio album "Atum", THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are currently on their sold-out North American "The World Is A Vampire" tour, which wraps this month. More exciting news and anniversary celebrations will be announced soon.

Since the relaunch of Tower Records in 2020, the iconic music brand has been offering music and art fans exclusive merchandise drops including limited edition vinyl releases and branded products. TowerRecords.com quickly rose to be a top online retailer for physical music in North America and the brand recently launched an additional online store in Europe. Earlier this year, Tower Records unveiled Tower Labs, a new experiential space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn designed to engage and stimulate music fans with a range of offerings including live music events, album listening parties, and a speakeasy style "vinyl drop" window for limited-edition music and merchandise releases.

Founded in 1960 by Russ Solomon, Tower Records developed from a business he founded as a teenager to resell 78 rpm jukebox records in his father's Sacramento drug store, into a record retail behemoth that operated dozens of stores across the United States. Tower Records defined the retail music business in the pre-digital era and at its peak had nearly 200 stores across 15 countries, and more than $1 billion in annual sales. Known for its enormous volume and its audiophile behind-the-counter staff, Tower Records became the mecca for in- store performances and recording artist events, placing it at No. 1 among U.S. music merchants. Today, Tower Records is transcending its historic past by creating online experiences and exciting partnerships with artists, labels and brands for all music fans to "Know Music, Know Life."

