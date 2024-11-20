SNOT's MIKEY DOLING On PANTERA Comeback: 'I'm Totally Into It'

SNOT guitarist Mikey Doling has weighed in on the fact that PANTERA's surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) have united with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, are headlining a number of major festivals across North America, South America and Europe and staging some of their own headline concerts. They are also supporting METALLICA on a massive stadium tour in Europe and North America.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Doling discussed his views on the PANTERA comeback in a new interview with "Reckless" Rexx Ruger of Pod Scum. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You know what? At first, it was mixed emotions, of course, because without the Abbott brothers, it's, like, you freak out. But after it started up, I'm happy for the guys, man, because what's Philip and Rex supposed to do? Just never do it again, when they got friends like Zakk and Charlie that are willing to jump in and pay tribute to the Abbott brothers. Actually, I'm totally into it. I'm happy for them that they can go out and enjoy those songs and the fans. I think it's cool, man."

In a 2014 interview with Coachella Valley Weekly, Doling stated about PANTERA: "I was fortunate enough to tour with PANTERA more than once. I did Ozzfest with them and then I did their last tour which was 'Reinventing The Steel' which was a full-blown American tour. And every night Dime insisted on me partying with him, which I didn't mind, but every now and then I would need to take a break. And he would come and personally grab me off the bus and take me into the bar. And one night we were drunk and I said, 'Dimebag, my life would be complete if I could jump on stage and jam with PANTERA,' and the next day I was up on stage crossing guitars with him and that lasted for the next 11 nights."

Up until his passing, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his other home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.