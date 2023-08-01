SODOM Frontman Says It Would 'Very Easy' For Promoters To Book More Shows Featuring 'Big Four' Of German Thrash Metal

In a recent interview with La Mesa Del Metal, SODOM frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such spoke about the possibility of there being more shows featuring the long-awaited union of Germany's legendary "Teutonic Big Four", completed by KREATOR, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD. Earlier this week, it was announced that the four acts will all take part in "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" festival, set to take place July 20, 2024 at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Angelripper said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we talk about years doing something with the Big Four, and we played… Last year there was a Mexico Metal Fest, [with] all the four bands playing, and that was great; people had a great time. And I can tell, we are not able to make touring around the world because KREATOR, they have their own projects, the touring, their recording sessions, whatever. So, but if there is a promoter [out there in] the world who [says], 'I wanna book SODOM, I wanna book KREATOR, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD,' maybe, we go. So you got the Big Four. So I always wanna do something special like this… I think KREATOR is a bigger band than SODOM… But doing something special for the fans and all the four bands gonna play there — maybe just every band gonna play one hour. We get four hours of finest thrash metal music. That would be something really special for the fans. But it's very easy to do. If you are promoter and you wanna have all the four bands going there up on stage, we go."

Such went on to say that there are no personal issues between him and KREATOR. "We are still friends," he explained. "We are talking about everything. But they are touring at this time, DESTRUCTION's touring at the same time. It's very hard. The business is very hard, because all the bands are very busy for touring and writing songs and rehearsing sessions. And how fast the year is gone. But we're working on it. Definitely."

According to Angelripper, there was a stronger sense of competition when all four bands were just starting out in the 1980s. "When we were young kiddies, a young band, [we would think], 'Oh, KREATOR, they got a better guitarist.' Or [they would think], 'SODOM, they get the record deal first,' that was something," he said. "But nowadays, we are getting older; we're getting wise. I never mind what the other bands do. I don't take care. I just wanna take care of my own band."

Tickets for the "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" festival go on sale on Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. CEST.

When the event was first announced, KREATOR's Mille Petrozza said in a statement: "I'm so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It's going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive KREATOR set ever…prepare for some DEEP CUTS!"

Added DESTRUCTION's Schmier: "Oh YES — we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this. Thanks for the invitation, Mille!"

TANKARD's Andreas "Gerre" Geremia said: "Good things take time! Finally the four big will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!"