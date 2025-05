SODOM Pays Tribute To Late Drummer CHRISTIAN 'WITCHHUNTER' DUDEK With New Song And Video

German thrash metal veterans SODOM have released a music video for their new song "Witchhunter". The track, which will appear on the band's upcoming studio album "The Arsonist", is SODOM's homage to the group's late drummer Christian Dudek (a.k.a. Witchhunter). The "Witchhunter" clip was created by ex-SODOM guitarist Andy Brings.

"The Arsonist" will arrive on June 27, 2025 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer.

We all know that good music is always also a question of sound. To this end, the human factor is crucial — along with the right equipment, of course. After all it's about authenticity and individual personality. With that in mind, SODOM came to a logical conclusion: to enable the most natural production possible, the drum parts on "The Arsonist" were recorded using a 24-track analog tape machine. No studio tricks, no digital overdubs, or, to quote frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such: "No plastic! The difference in sound compared to today's standard drum productions is amazing and has had a positive effect on all the instruments. Naturally, time and effort as well as costs were also higher, but we're happy to fork out for a superior result."

However, it's not only the complex production process that testifies to the band's exceptional creative spirit, but also their diverse songwriting, which saw all four SODOM musicians — Thomas "Angelripper" Such (vocals, bass),Frank Blackfire (guitar),York Segatz (guitar) and Toni Merkel (drums) — involved in the development of the material on "The Arsonist".

Tom says: "Frank contributed those typical SODOM riffs and hooks again, whereas York favors more epic songwriting. As a perfect complement to both of them, Toni, who is also an excellent guitarist, contributed a number of songs and helped to make the album even more versatile."

The first single and lyric video, "Trigger Discipline", the toughest song on "The Arsonist", was released in early April. The song sounds equally martial and is about a sniper who has completely lost control of his actions and shoots people indiscriminately.

"The Arsonist" track listing:

01. The Arsonist

02. Battle Of Harvest Moon

03. Trigger Discipline

04. The Spirits That I Called

05. Witchhunter

06. Scavenger

07. Gun Without Groom

08. Taphephobia

09. Sane Insanity

10. A.W.T.F.

11. Twilight Void

12. Obliteration Of The Aeons

13. Return To God In Parts

In a recent interview with RapidMetalFire, Angelripper discussed his decision to cut down on SODOM's touring activities for the foreseeable future. He said: "I think you know the story of [SLAYER's] Tom Araya. Maybe you heard something about it. I think he's got the same problems, like [issues with his] neck [when performing live]. He couldn't more headbang. I can headbang. It's not so massive… But that is not the reason why. The reason why is I want to spend more time with other things. I want to spend more time with my family. I need more time going for my hunting district. I want to spend time doing nothing.

"If you are a professional musician — I'm also the manager of the band — you are busy every day," Such explained. "There is no time to breathe. There is no time to relax. I like to spend the time on stage. I like to spend the time making music, but I hate wast[ing] time on airports or hotels.

"If you're getting 62 [years old] like me, you say, 'Okay, I need money to make my [living] from [playing] music.' I know — money is a very important thing. But there is something you cannot buy with money: the freedom," Thomas added. "And that's what I told to my boys, to my group. I told them, I think two years ago, 'In this year, I wanna slow down the things a little bit,' because I can't do nothing, because I'm still working on re-releases. The only difference is I have my home office. That's the only thing. But I can tell you, I have no plan what to do. I have no plan how long I'm gonna rest. I have no plan when I restart the band, so I don't wanna live without any plans in the next times. I can't tell people I want to come back in '27 or '28, maybe '26 — I don't tell the people. When I think I wanna come back, I go."

Asked if SODOM is still "receiving booking requests" from promoters around the world, Thomas said: "I receive a lot of booking requests… I get some offers from this [and that] festival. I get some offers for making a tour with HEAVEN SHALL BURN. They were interested in maybe a SODOM tour. I get a thousand of requests [for] the 'Big Four' [of German thrash metal: KREATOR, DESTRUCTION, SODOM and TANKARD] worldwide. That is not a problem… People are still interested. It's not something bad because we have no success. I can book tours every day over the year, if I want. That is another thing. SODOM is still — we are still very much a success, I think. People are really interested in coming [to see us]… So that is not the problem. I know that people wanna see SODOM."

Elaborating on his reasons for taking a break from the road, Thomas said: "I love my fans, but I also love myself. I also love my family. I also love my old friends. Now it's time to stop [and] just [concentrate on] doing other things. That's very easy. I'm still healthy. I'm able to do it. I'm still creative. Maybe the day will come I don't know what to do, I'm not more creative, I cannot write lyrics, I cannot play bass. Then it's gone. It's just a break. But I don't know how long it takes."

In November 2023, SODOM released an EP, "1982", via SPV/Steamhammer.

SODOM's 40th-anniversary album, "40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom", arrived in October 2022 through Steamhammer/SPV. The LP included one song from each of the previous studio albums receiving a re-recorded treatment from SODOM's current lineup. The CD and vinyl double LP with their martial cover artwork penned by Eliran Kantor (KREATOR, TESTAMENT, GWAR, among others) contain 17 tracks, all newly recorded by Such, Blackfire, Segatz and Merkel.

SODOM's last studio album, "Genesis XIX", came out in November 2020 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. The disc was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover art of Joe Petagno of MOTÖRHEAD fame.