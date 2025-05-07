Second Weekend Added For Fall 2025 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' Feat. ALICE COOPER And ROB HALFORD

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has announced the addition of a second weekend of its blockbuster camp featuring Alice Cooper and JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, set to take place November 6-9, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Following a rapid sellout and massive fan demand, this second weekend gives more campers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam, perform, and be mentored by true rock legends. This immersive experience welcomes musicians of all ages and skill levels.

Featured rock star counselors include:

* David Ellefson (MEGADETH)

* Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH)

* Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis (ALICE COOPER, GUNS N' ROSES)

* Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent)

* Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.)

* Britt Lightning (VIXEN)

…and many more to be announced!

This immersive camp gives musicians the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam, rehearse, and perform the songs they grew up loving and will see on this upcoming tour — "School's Out", "Poison", "Breaking The Law", "Living After Midnight" and more. Participants will also take the stage for two live performances at top Phoenix rock venues. From personal instruction to unforgettable jam sessions, this camp is a dream come true for any rock fan.

Produced by David Fishof, founder of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, this event continues a 29-year legacy of delivering world-class music experiences.

"I am overwhelmed with the incredible positive response to this camp and am pleased to extend it for more musicians to enjoy," says David.

This camp is open to musicians and vocalists of all ages and skill levels. Space is limited and will sell out again quickly.

Sign up now at www.rockcamp.com.

Reflecting on their time at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in the acclaimed documentary "Rock Camp: The Movie", both Cooper and Halford shared what makes the experience so unique.

Alice said: "When I went to the Fantasy Camp, it was interesting to me. If a guy works a normal, stressful job, it gives him something to look forward to. It's cool."

Halford commented: "It took me back to when I first started in the early days. It's music in its most honest format. Looking forward to another good bashing of the Rock Camp."

Registration is now open at www.rockcamp.com— but space is limited.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's immersive camp invites participants to dive deep into the world of rock music, providing hands-on opportunities to jam with iconic musicians, refine campers' craft, and take participants' performance to new heights. From personalized instruction to unforgettable jam sessions, campers have the opportunity to collaborate with rock legends in a high-energy, creative environment.

Throughout the camp, participants form bands with fellow campers, led by experienced rockstar counselors, and rehearse with the musical icons they have admired for years. Campers then take the stage to showcase their skills in a live performance, stepping into the spotlight as they embrace the true spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Now celebrating its 28th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Other past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."