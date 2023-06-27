SODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, CANDLEMASS, FORBIDDEN And WATCHTOWER Among Confirmed Bands For 2024 HELL'S HEROES Festival

A worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall on March 21-23, 2004 as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes festival. The three-day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international heavy metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event. The sixth installment of Hell's Heroes promises the most laudable lineup in the festival's history with German thrash metal legends SODOM, American progressive metal band QUEENSRŸCHE (performing an exclusive set featuring songs from its self-titled 1982 EP and 1884 full-length debut "The Warning"),and Grammy Award-nominated Swedish epic doom metal band CANDLEMASS (performing its 1987 release, "Nightfall", in its entirety),respectively, headlining each evening.

Hell's Heroes three-day passes are on sale now at this location.

Joining CANDLEMASS, QUEENSRŸCHE and SODOM at Hell's Heroes VI is an incredible assemblage of indelible acts including the return of American doom metal band SOLITUDE AETURNUS, performing with all original members, California death metal legends AUTOPSY, Greek black metal kings ROTTING CHRIST (performing "old-school" material),newly reunited Bay Area thrash metal band FORBIDDEN, British metal icons TANK (performing a set of all-early material),German heavy metal singer Doro Pesch (performing an exclusive set of material by her former band WARLOCK),New York City thrash metal mavens DEMOLITION HAMMER, Los Angeles speed metal stars AGENT STEEL, New Wave Of British Heavy Metal guardians GIRLSCHOOL, Texas epic metal blacksmiths ETERNAL CHAMPION, Texas progressive metal band WATCHTOWER (featuring original vocalist Jason McMaster),English angelic metal advocates WYTCH HAZEL, California fantasy metal phenoms OMEN, and upwards of two dozen more stalwart artists will ensure that Hell's Heroes remains a music festival driven by fans of metal, for fans of metal.

"Hell's Heroes 2024 will have all guns blazing!" says festival organizer Christian Larson. "I've been working on securing some of these bands for over half a decade, so it feels amazing to finally see it happening! We are also thrilled to present the exclusive, one-off sets, and thank the bands for making it happen. This is all a dream come true." In addition to booking Hell's Heroes, Larson also performs as guitarist/vocalist for the melodic black metal band NECROFIER, and is the lead singer of Houston heavy metal band NIGHT COBRA.

Launched in 2018, Hell's Heroes has become one of North America's premiere heavy music platforms and an annual, go-to destination for metalheads, globally. In its review of Hell's Heroes 2023, Knotfest called the event "a lineup that truly spans generations and has a lot of something for anyone into 'heavy'", adding that "the atmosphere of the fest is like nothing of its kind in North America." The Houston Press proclaimed, "Over a relatively short time, the two-day metal music fest has become one of the premier events of its kind in the United States", the Houston Chronicle tabbed Hell's Heroes as "America's biggest metal party", and Decibel hailed the fest as "an international melting pot of eras, influences, and legacies both vintage and futuristic."

Hell's Heroes 2024 scheduled performers:

SODOM

QUEENSRŸCHE (EP and "The Warning" set)

CANDLEMASS ("Nightfall" set)

SOLITUDE AETURNUS (reunion)

ROTTING CHRIST ("old-school" set)

FORBIDDEN

AUTOPSY

DORO (WARLOCK-heavy featured set)

DEMOLITION HAMMER

TANK (classic set)

AGENT STEEL

OMEN

ETERNAL CHAMPION

MORBID SAINT

WATCHTOWER (reunion with vocalist Jason McMaster)

SUMERLANDS

TRAVELER

NIGHT DEMON

HELSTAR

GIRLSCHOOL

ATTIC

WYTCH HAZEL

STORMKEEP

CAULDRON

DARVAZA

LAMP OF MURMUUR

DESTRUCTOR

DAWNBRINGER

NECROFIER

BLOODSTAR

STYGIAN CROWN

CAUCHMAR

NITE

INTRANCED

ACERO LETHAL

ANCIENT VVISDOM

OCCULT BURIAL

SAVAGE OATH

ADAMANTIS

EARLY MOODS