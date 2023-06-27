AMARANTHE Announces New Vocalist, Shares 'Damnation Flame' Single

Swedish modern metallers AMARANTHE have released a new single, "Damnation Flame". With its symphonic touch and uplifting chorus, the track once again showcases the band's outstanding songwriting skills while maintaining AMARANTHE's status as one of Sweden's most exciting metal exports.

AMARANTHE guitarist Olof Mörck states about the new song: "'Damnation Flame' breaks new ground for us in many ways, and in all the best ways possible. This is the very first AMARANTHE song to feature symphonic elements, something we've wanted to do for a long time, and the darkened vampiric theme melds together perfectly with our take on modern melodic metal!

"AMARANTHE has always been about being boundless and constantly reinventing ourselves, and by now you know to expect the unexpected. This is 100% pure passion poured into music, as you will no doubt experience yourself from the very first second — enjoy 'Damnation Flame', with the promise of much more to come SOON!"

"Damnation Flame" also introduces AMARANTHE's new vocalist Mikael Sehlin to the band's internationally growing fanbase.

Olof continues: "After a practically global search, and several amazing guest growlers to help us out on shows and tours, we finally found just the right person for the job, in our very own Swedish capital of Stockholm! Mikael Sehlin has EVERYTHING it takes to join the AMARANTHE lineup, and his versatility and musicality completes and underscores our vision for our new album and the general future for AMARANTHE perfectly. From the deepest guttural grunts to soaring screams Mikael is growling perfection incarnate, so please give a roaring welcome to the new star upon the AMARANTHE firmament!"

Sehlin himself adds: "Hello everyone, Mike here! I am very thrilled to tell you I will fill the slot as the new AMARANTHE growler and I can't wait to meet you guys out there! I hope you like the upcoming tracks to which I've had the honor recording growls to. Take care and see you soon!"

AMARANTHE has spent more than a decade establishing itself as a formidable, positive and fervently melodic force for metallic good. From their explosive self-titled debut in 2011 to the more sophisticated, streamlined likes of 2014's "Massive Addictive" and its immaculate follow-up "Maximalism" (2016),AMARANTHE have masterfully blurred the lines between melodic metal, crushing brutality, cinematic sweep and futuristic sparkle.

Led by the endlessly ingenious songwriting of guitarist Mörck and powerhouse vocalist Elize Ryd, their rise to prominence has been a joy to behold.

Widely acclaimed as a dazzling live act, the Swedes reached a new peak of creativity on 2018's hugely successful "Helix", an album that pushed the band’s vision to new heights, breadths and depths, while showcasing the brilliance of Elize and her co-vocalist, recent recruit Nils Molin.

Not just a glorious return but a wholesale upgrade for their exuberant sound, their latest offering, 2020's "Manifest", is simply the most daring, dynamic and unforgettable album that AMARANTHE have released to date. The perfect antidote to the nagging anxieties plaguing us all in these troubled times, it's a Technicolor celebration of metal's ageless power, blazing with all of life’s colours and chaos, but delivered with utmost artistry and skill.

AMARANTHE 2023 is:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals