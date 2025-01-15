SODOM's THOMAS 'ANGELRIPPER' SUCH: 'I Wanna Slow Down Everything In Next Year'

In a new interview with Ghost Cult Magazine, bassist/vocalist Thomas "Angelripper" Such of German thrash metal veterans SODOM spoke about the band's plans for 2025. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanna slow down everything in next year. I don't wanna stop with the band, but I wanna slow down a little bit. It's like [SLAYER bassist/vocalist] Tom Araya — I need more time for my family, I need more time for my hunting and I need more time for my friends and I need more time for myself. So I have to slow down a little bit.

"I need a break, because after the pandemic, we did so many shows and we did so many things because I'm busy every day with the stuff," he explained. "I'm working 12 [hours] a [day], maybe more. I get some health issues — I get the same, like Tom Araya, with my spine, with my neck, my ears, my eyes. I have to fix it. But I need more time. But if you're on the road every day and all the time, you can do nothing. So we'll see what happens. We wanna wait for the new album and wanna wait for the reaction. And we'll see what happens."

Angelripper added: "If I [don't] have so much shows in the next year, I have more time for the back catalog, I have more time for the new album, I have more time for this, for that. I never stopped doing my job and I never stopped doing my work, but I can't tour so much next year. That is a problem, because you have one show or two shows in South America and you are on tour for 10 days. You waste time on airports, on hotels, on soundchecks, whatever. I need to take care of my time. I need to take care of myself."

In November 2023, SODOM released a new EP, "1982", via SPV/Steamhammer.

SODOM's 40th-anniversary album, "40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom", arrived in October 2022 through Steamhammer/SPV. The LP included one song from each of the previous studio albums receiving a re-recorded treatment from SODOM's current lineup. The CD and vinyl double LP with their martial cover artwork penned by Eliran Kantor (KREATOR, TESTAMENT, GWAR, among others) contain 17 tracks, all newly recorded by Such, Frank Blackfire (guitar),Yorck Segatz (guitar) and Toni Merkel (drums).

SODOM's latest studio album, "Genesis XIX", came out in November 2020 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. The disc was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover art of Joe Petagno of MOTÖRHEAD fame.

Angelripper previously described "Genesis XIX" as "one of the toughest and most diverse studio recordings that SODOM have ever released."