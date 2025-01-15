WARBRINGER Announces March/April 2025 North American Tour With ALLEGAEON

Modern thrash titans WARBRINGER recently announced their highly anticipated new album, "Wrath And Ruin", out March 14, 2025 via Napalm Records, with the release of cataclysmic single "A Better World". Today, the band returns to sound the beacon, announcing their upcoming North American co-headline tour with death metal stalwarts ALLEGAEON. Featuring support from SKELETAL REMAINS and SUMMONING THE LICH, "The Vortex Of Violence" tour kicks off March 18 in San Diego, California, pillaging through several major cities, including Montreal, Toronto, Chicago and Denver, before concluding the campaign of carnage in Los Angeles on April 12.

About the tour, WARBRINGER frontman Jon Kevill says: "We are announcing our first run of 2025, where we will be raining down 'Wrath And Ruin' across the USA and Canada! We will be joined by a full arsenal of vicious brutality with ALLEGAEON, SKELETAL REMAINS and SUMMONING THE LICH providing fire support. We will be playing new songs as well as old live favorites, and we will be going all gas no brakes every night, as you've come to expect. Get down to the show, mosh like there's no tomorrow, and enter 'The Vortex Of Violence'!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. (noon) EST.

"The Vortex Of Violence" North American co-headline tour with ALLEGAEON and support from SKELETAL REMAINS and SUMMONING THE LICH:

Mar. 18 - San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

Mar. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

Mar. 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Mar. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

Mar. 22 - Haltom City, TX @ Haltom Theater

Mar. 23 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

Mar. 24 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

Mar. 26 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit

Mar. 27 - Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligan's

Mar. 28 - Bensalem, PA @ Broken Goblet

Mar. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Woodshop

Mar. 30 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

Mar. 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Apr. 01 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

Apr. 02 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Apr. 03 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Apr. 04 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

Apr. 05 - Denver, CO @ HQ

Apr. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Apr. 08 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Apr. 09 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Apr. 10 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Apr. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

Apr. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

WARBRINGER is also currently gearing up to embark on the massive "Infernal Bleeding Over Europe 2025" tour in support of death metal legends DECAPITATED, alongside CRYPTOPSY and CARNATION, kicking off May 3, 2025 at London's Incineration fest.

On "Wrath And Ruin", WARBRINGER continues their furious assault against the powers that be with eight new explosive rippers lyrically focused on inspiring listeners to recognize strength in numbers and actualize their class power. The bonus CD, included with the 2CD and digital versions of the album, boasts 15 incendiary live versions of fan favorites recorded along their "Ravaging Europe 2023" tour. The album features pristine production by Mark Lewis, famous for his work with CANNIBAL CORPSE, TRIVIUM and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, mastering by Justin Shturtz (TESTAMENT, SEPULTURA, MACHINE HEAD) and album art by the legendary Andreas Marschall (KREATOR, OBITUARY, IN FLAMES).

"Wrath And Ruin"'s destructive opening duo of "The Sword And The Cross" and "A Better World" quickly kick the gates of cataclysm open with broodingly dark guitar work and virtuosic precision. Frontman John Kevill's passionate proclamations are as potent as ever, mocking those who scoffed at clear harbingers of societal collapse with their misguided optimism. "Neuromancer" rides low and steady with blast master Carlos Cruz putting some serious stank on an irresistible battle vest fist pumper. "The Jackhammer" sees the band explode into a frenzy with chaotic riffage and ear splitting pinch dives. "Through A Glass, Darkly" indulges in deliciously gothic chord work and melodic leads embellishing Kevill's already hellish vocal fry. "Strike From The Sky" is trademark thrash excellence quickly followed by the atmospheric, true cult epic "Cage Of Air", with its tensely ornate dueling guitars on full display. Album closer "The Last Of My Kind" continues this dark gothic path with syncopated octave runs dancing around tightly dueling melodeath riffage. "Wrath And Ruin" sees WARBRINGER indulging in the darker elements of their sound, for an uncompromising and unflinching exploration of life's most bitter pills.

WARBRINGER is:

John Kevill - Vocals

Adam Carroll - Guitar

Carlos Cruz - Drums

Chase Becker - Gui

Chase Bryant - Bass

Photo credit: Alex Solca