SOIL Is Putting Finishing Touches On First New Music In 13 Years

In an interview with Super Cool Radio, SOIL bassist Tim King spoke about the status of the recording sessions for the band's first new original material since 2013's "Whole" album. Regarding how SOIL has kept busy in the last couple of years, Tim said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We did a U.K. and European tour in the end of 2024, and we pretty much took all of 2025 to write new music. We went in the studio, recorded new music. All that's almost done. We're going to go back and finish up a couple of songs. But new music is almost ready to go. We're talking probably a couple months, and we're gonna be setting up a release schedule for that.

"We didn't tour at all in 2025, so we're making up for it here in 2026," Tim continued. "[We're] going out with our buddies in NONPOINT for a small little USA run. There's a couple of sprinkled headline dates that are in there. And then we're going to be hitting a lot of the great festivals this year, like Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life. We're going back to the U.K. We're actually in the works of setting up some more USA dates as we speak, and we're gonna give the announcement for the new material, the release date for that."

Asked if SOIL wrote and recorded the new music differently compared to how he and his bandmates used to work in the past, Tim said: "We definitely changed it up. Our original way that we always wrote, just because of how long we've been around, is sweating it out in the rehearsal space. Somebody would come with a riff or an idea, and we'd start building around it and see if we had something. We had the dry eraseboard up and we'd start cataloging songs and record 'em on the boombox. And as we got around, into Pro Tools and stuff like that with a little setup. But this time around we did everything by Zoom. 'Cause me and Adam [Zadel, SOIL guitarist] still live in Chicago where the band was originally based, but everybody else is scattered. So we did a lot of Zoom writing, which was very new for us. We'd never done that before. We did a lot of trading back and forth with music and riffs and ideas and things like that. So it was definitely a new experience for us. And then, when we got in the studio is where everything, all the pegs started fitting into the proper holes. It's, like, 'Okay, we're all together. We all know where we're at.' And me and Adam have very specific tones, so I came with my bass that I've recorded on every album except for our very first album, 'Throttle Junkies'. I came in with that, came in with my effects and stuff like that, that I use on every record. It's my SOIL sound. I basically didn't give any leeway. I said, 'I want this, I want that, I want this and that,' and plugged it all in, did it, all that. And the producer's, like, 'Yep. I see what you mean about the SOIL sound. It's right there. We're not changing anything.' And Adam uses his Kemper, which is a programmable amp. He just walked in with that, which looks like a deranged lunchbox, and plugged that into the control board, and we were good to go on tones. We definitely have our SOIL sound, so to speak, which we kind of just came in like a bowl in a china shop and said, 'Here's what our sound is, here's what we're using,' plugged it in, and it worked again."

King went on to say that the recording sessions for SOIL's new music took place at Sienna Studios — formerly Quadraphonic studio — a historic recording studio on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2023, SOIL celebrated its long list of compositional accomplishments with "Restoration", a brand-new set of studio recordings of the band's biggest hits throughout their prolific history. "Restoration" highlighted the band's best musical moments, including smash hit singles "Halo" and "Breaking Down", from SOIL's 2001 award-winning album "Scars".

In August 2022, SOIL released the "Play It Forward" album, consisting of some of the songs that inspired the bandmembers throughout the years. Prior to that, SOIL issued "Scream: The Essentials" in September 2017 via Pavement Entertainment and AFM Records. That effort celebrated the band's 20-year career and featured early recordings as well as alternate versions and mixes.

In March 2023, it was announced that SOIL frontman Ryan McCombs had rejoined DROWNING POOL.

McCombs is planning to continue to front SOIL and perform with both bands moving forward.