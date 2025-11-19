SOIL Promises New Music In Time For Fall 2026 U.K. Tour With FINGER ELEVEN And ADEMA

SOIL will make its long-awaited return to the United Kingdom in October and November 2026, following the massive success of their sold-out 2024 U.K. tour, which featured the band's special all-"Scars" set.

This new run expands to 15 dates, marking the band's longest U.K. stretch yet, and includes several first-ever stops in cities they've never performed in throughout their extensive career.

A major highlight of the tour will be their appearance at the legendary Hard Rock Hell Festival XIX on November 5, 2026 in Great Yarmouth.

SOIL promises a powerful, career-spanning set packed with fan favorites, charting hits, deep cuts and even long-awaited new material, making this one of their most anticipated U.K. tours to date.

Accompanying SOIL on this trek are Canada's own FINGER ELEVEN (best known for the hits "Paralyzer" and "One Thing"),and longtime friends ADEMA (best known for the hits "Giving In" and "The Way You Like It").

SOIL bassist Tim King comments: "We are so excited to have both bands on this bill with us. FINGER ELEVEN and SOIL go way back but we've never properly toured together. And ADEMA, well, we've been great friends with them since 2001. In fact, our first-ever U.K. tour in 2002 was with ADEMA. It's great to see we are both still around and able to team up once again to come across the pond together!"

"FINGER ELEVEN has been looking forward to making their way back to the U.K.," says FINGER ELEVEN vocalist Scott Anderson. "We're grateful for the opportunity to be touring with SOIL this time around. We can't wait to reunite with old friends and rock out across the pond!"

Vocalist/guitarist Tim Fluckey from ADEMA also chimes in about the upcoming tour: "We are excited to finally get back to the U.K. and reconnect with our fans there! To be able to return with SOIL on this tour couldn't be better for us! We did a tour with SOIL in the U.K. in 2002. Not only where they great shows, we made lifelong memories and we can't wait to make more with them and our fans."

Tickets are available at all fine ticket outlets or directly from the venues.

SOIL 2026 tour dates with FINGER ELEVEN and ADEMA:

Oct. 30 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

Oct. 31 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steelmill

Nov. 01 - Hull, UK - Asylum

Nov. 03 -Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

Nov. 04 - Newcastle, UK - Digital

Nov. 05 - Great Yarmouth ,ENG - Hard Rock Hell Festival

Nov. 06 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Nov. 07 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Nov. 08 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

Nov. 10 - Northampton, UK - Roadmender

Nov. 11 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

Nov. 12 - Torquay, UK - The Foundry

Nov. 13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

Nov. 14 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Nov. 15 - Margate, UK - Dreamland Ballroom

SOIL has not released any new original material since 2013's "Whole" album.

In 2023, SOIL celebrated its long list of compositional accomplishments with "Restoration", a brand-new set of studio recordings of the band's biggest hits throughout their prolific history. "Restoration" highlighted the band's best musical moments, including smash hit singles "Halo" and "Breaking Down", from SOIL's 2001 award-winning album "Scars".

In August 2022, SOIL released the "Play It Forward" album, consisting of some of the songs that inspired the bandmembers throughout the years. Prior to that, SOIL issued "Scream: The Essentials" in September 2017 via Pavement Entertainment and AFM Records. That effort celebrated the band's 20-year career and featured early recordings as well as alternate versions and mixes.

In March 2023, it was announced that SOIL frontman Ryan McCombs had rejoined DROWNING POOL.

McCombs is planning to continue to front SOIL and perform with both bands moving forward.