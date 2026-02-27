SONATA ARCTICA Releases Standalone New Single 'Freedom Concept'

Finnish power metal pioneers SONATA ARCTICA have unleashed a brand-new single titled "Freedom Concept". The track arrives as a powerful statement in the band's 30th-anniversary year, followed by an extensive touring schedule, and delivers the melodic intensity and energy fans have come to expect.

"Freedom Concept" captures the signature blend of soaring melodies, driving rhythms and emotional depth that has defined SONATA ARCTICA for three decades. At the same time, the song explores a thoughtful and timely subject: the complex idea of freedom and the responsibility that comes with it.

SONATA ARCTICA frontman Tony Kakko comments: "'Freedom Concept', a song about understanding and misunderstanding the concept of freedom, often forgetting it comes paired with responsibility, and how what ever values and thoughts you may have are not automatically transferred to your offspring and how in most cases that's an effin' great thing…(breath in) has been sitting on my desk for a while and we figured this kind of melodic power metal blast we're known of would be a good way to celebrate the 30th anniversary 'tourette' we've started at the end of January 2026 WHILST also working on our next studio album. This song's NOT gonna be on it. So…extra special snack in between meals. Enjoy!"

It has been 30 years since SONATA ARCTICA began their journey as one of the Finnish power metal pioneers. Emerging on the international scene in 1999 with its debut album "Ecliptica", the band quickly established itself as a leading force in melodic metal.

Since then, SONATA ARCTICA has released 11 studio albums, alongside countless singles, EPs and several live albums. Over the decades, they have toured the world extensively, built a dedicated global fanbase and solidified their reputation as one of the most successful Finnish metal bands of all time.

With "Freedom Concept", the band once again proves why their sound continues to resonate across generations: melodic, powerful and unmistakably SONATA ARCTICA.

SONATA ARCTICA is:

Tony Kakko (vocals)

Elias Viljanen (guitars)

Tommy Portimo (drums)

Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg (keyboards)

Pasi Kauppinen (bass)

