Sons Of METALLICA Members Announce BASTARDANE And OTTTO Summer/Fall 2023 Tour

BASTARDANE, the band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, the son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, will team up with OTTTO, the three-piece band featuring Tye Trujillo, the son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, for a North American summer tour that sees the bands trekking across the continent, including several performances as part of the METALLICA Weekend 2023 Takeover.

"We are very excited to be going back out on the road and taking 'Life Is A Game' to new audiences," says OTTTO singer/guitar player Bryan Noah Ferretti, referring to the Venice, California-based trio's debut full-length album, which arrived this spring.

Joining OTTTO for the month-long tour is BASTARDANE, with the two bands having played together a number of times in the past, including most recently at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.

"We love music and we love the boys in OTTTO," adds Castor Hetfield. "WARNING: Mayhem, insanity, and ascension may occur."

A selection of OTTTO and BASTARDANE's performances will be part of the METALLICA Weekend 2023 Takeover festivities, including New York, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit.

Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

OTTTO have received widespread praise for their recently released debut studio album, "Life Is A Game", with Consequence describing the 10-song album as "fun, unpretentious thrash," and Revolver dubbing their music "punky thrash." The band's elaborate, carnival-themed video for "Dance Of The Dead", directed by special effects wizard Norman Cabrera ("The Walking Dead", "Hellboy", MISFITS),finds the young musicians visiting a muerte-infused side show. Professional skateboarders Andy Anderson, Matt Berger and Jake Familton play some of the key characters, with Robert Trujillo making a cameo as "Pa," and Chloe Trujillo appearing as one of the dancers.

BASTARDANE released their debut album, "Is This Rage?", last spring, with the independently released, 10-song album deemed a "metal-inflected, psych-rock" collection by Revolver. Noise Pollution said "the very talented trio opt for a much heavier sludgy sound, full of groove, and powerful riffs," while hometown paper The Savannahian bluntly stated "this is a band with big intentions and no time for bullshit."

OTTTO/BASTARDANE tour dates:

August 5 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre *

August 6 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

August 8 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

August 9 - Portland, ME @ Geno's Rock Club

August 11 - Quebec City, QC @ Bar L'Anti

August 12 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont *

August 13 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

August 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live!

August 16 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

August 17 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

August 19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

August 20 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Sports Café

August 22 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep **

August 23 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge **

August 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ [to be announced] *

August 27 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company

August 28 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

August 30 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

August 31 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers

September 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

November 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

November 11 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

* METALLICA Weekend 2023 Takeover performances

** BASTARDANE only

OTTTO is Triko Chavez (drums),Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) and Tye Trujillo (bass). The band recently released their debut studio album, "Life Is A Game", which Juice Magazine said "brings a fresh thrash metal skate sound from the streets of Venice to the unsuspecting masses of the world… with Dogtown attitude and surf skate style" and Metal Injection declared that the trio are "destined for stardom… there's little doubt here."

With high-gain riffs, groovy grooves and dissonant chord progressions, the boys in BASTARDANE supply an untamed concoction of sludge, thrash, progressive and melodic rock. BASTARDANE is Jacobious Lovebone (vocals/bass),Ethan Sirotzki (guitars) and Castor Hetfield (drums, backing vocals).

OTTTO photo credit: John Gilhooley

BASTARDANE photo credit: Mary Claire McCoy