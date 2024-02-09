SOPHIE LLOYD Enlists BLACK STONE CHERRY's CHRIS ROBERTSON For Latest Single 'Let It Hurt'

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has shared a music video for her latest single "Let It Hurt (Feat. Chris Robertson)". As well as writing the emotional lyrics for the song, the BLACK STONE CHERRY frontman Chris Robertson contributes some wailing, bluesy licks to complement Sophie's own rip-roaring solo.

"'Let It Hurt' is one of my favorite songs on the album," declared Sophie. "I had the main riff for this song written a couple years before the album just saved on my computer somewhere. Then when we started writing I was looking through my old archives and re-discovered this and we (Chris Painter and myself) wrote the rest of the instrumental in one day.

"We knew we wanted a really powerful blues/rock vocalist on this song and Chris Robertson just seemed perfect," she added. "He has one of the most incredible voices and sings with so much soul and feeling, I'm so honored to have him transform this song into something amazing."

Chris said: "When Sophie reached out about a collaboration, I was admittedly nervous. I had never written a song with someone I had never met in person before. What came to be was a track that I think we can all be proud of, a passionate, intense guitar-filled anthem about moving forward in times of darkness. I couldn't be more proud to be invited to be a part of Sophie's journey."

Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the video also includes a guest appearance from fellow Kiesel artist Cole Rolland, who takes up bass duties in the video.

"The video tells a story of connections you have with people around you and how the experiences you share have such an impact." continued Sophie. "It follows the story of a girl and her father driving and fixing up this car, making great, happy memories together. Then as the years go on and the girl gets older the father has passed on and is no longer with them, but she can still feel that connection and is reminiscing about all the good times they had together. I hope people can watch this video and get a sense of comfort that if they have ever lost someone, know they are always with them."

Released in November last year, Sophie's first full-length album "Imposter Syndrome" sees the guitar virtuoso teaming up with some of rock's biggest names and her own personal heroes to create a stunning collection of work spanning a variety of genres from the rock and metal world. Released totally independently via her own Autumn Records, the album debuted at No. 3 in the rock charts and 11 in the Indie charts, and received rave reviews in the press.

"Let It Hurt" follows blazing singles and guest collaborations like "Judge And Jury" (featuring THEORY OF A DEADMAN's Tyler Connolly),"Fall Of Man" (featuring TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy),"Do Or Die" (featuring Nathan James),"Lost" (featuring Cole Rolland),"Runaway" (featuring STEEL PANTHER's Michael Starr),"Hanging On" (featuring Lauren Babic)" and "Imposter Syndrome" (featuring HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale).

The 28-year-old Lloyd told Guitar World about the LP: "I always said this album was going to be me paying homage to my 15-year-old self. This is an album I wrote for that girl.

"I'm so fortunate to work with all of the amazing singers on the record, and I can honestly say I've been listening to them for years.

"I can't tell you how gratifying it's been — I'd write the songs, and then we'd send them off and hear back from the singers. They were, like, 'Yeah, I really dig this. I'm up for it.' It's all turned out better than I could have imagined."

Regarding the album title, Sophie said: "Well, the imposter syndrome is a thing. It's a phenomenon a lot of people experience in any field; not just music, but you basically feel like you're an imposter. You don't deserve to be where you are, and at any moment people will uncover you for what you are. I feel like I've broken out of that now. I proved to myself, like, 'Yeah, you're here for a reason. You're good enough.'"

Asked if she is thinking of forming a band with one dedicated singer, Sophie said: "That's what we're trying to think about: 'How do we tour this?' We've got a few ideas. We're not sure whether we want to get a full-time vocalist — well, maybe. I guess it's just about finding a vocalist that fits you and inspires you. We might try something where we have big screens and we get vocalists to record a performance. The violinist Lindsey Stirling does that. Visually, it's pretty amazing.”

"Imposter Syndrome" track listing:

01. Do Or Die (feat. Nathan James)

02. Pressure (feat. Brandon Saller)

03. Imposter Syndrome (feat. Lzzy Hale)

04. Let It Hurt (feat. Chris Robertson)

05. Runaway (feat. Michael Starr)

06. Fall Of Man (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

07. Lost (feat. Cole Rolland)

08. Hanging On (feat. Lauren Babic)

09. Avalanche (feat. Trevor McNevan)

10. Won't You Come (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

11. Judge And Jury (feat. Tyler Connolly)