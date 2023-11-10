SOPHIE LLOYD Releases Music Video For 'Judge And Jury' Featuring THEORY OF A DEADMAN's TYLER CONNOLLY

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has dropped her debut album, "Imposter Syndrome". Sophie's first full-length sees the guitar virtuoso teaming up with some of rock's biggest names and her own personal heroes to create a stunning collection of work spanning a variety of genres from the rock and metal world. "Imposter Syndrome" is available now via her own Autumn Records. In celebration of the release, she's shared a video for album closer, "Judge And Jury", which features guest vocals from THEORY OF A DEADMAN's Tyler Connolly.

On the new single and collaboration with Connolly, Lloyd shared: "'Judge And Jury' was the first song we finished for the album and the first video we shot. I love this song because I got to use the sustainiac pickup to create some atmospheric noises and it pushed me out of the box with writing solos that incorporate harmonic minor and diminished runs. Hearing Tyler on one of my tracks was so surreal as THEORY OF A DEADMAN were the soundtrack to my school days! I love Tyler's unique story telling ability, and he definitely bought that in this song."

Added Tyler: "When I got the music from Sophie, I got super excited and immediately had the idea for the song. I can't wait for people to hear our song!"

Regarding the music video, Sophie continued: "The video was so fun to film and it was different as it was more storyline based. We got some fans involved, and it was actually filmed in one of the most haunted locations in the U.K. — The National Justice Museum, where I went ghost hunting just a year before! I really hope everyone enjoys this music video and loves the whole album!"

"Judge And Jury" follows blazing singles and guest collaborations like "Fall Of Man" (featuring TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy),"Do Or Die" (featuring Nathan James),"Lost" (featuring Cole Rolland),"Runaway" (featuring STEEL PANTHER's Michael Starr),"Hanging On" (featuring Lauren Babic)" and "Imposter Syndrome" (featuring HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale).

The 28-year-old Lloyd told Guitar World about the LP: "I always said this album was going to be me paying homage to my 15-year-old self. This is an album I wrote for that girl.

"I'm so fortunate to work with all of the amazing singers on the record, and I can honestly say I've been listening to them for years.

"I can't tell you how gratifying it's been — I'd write the songs, and then we'd send them off and hear back from the singers. They were, like, 'Yeah, I really dig this. I'm up for it.' It's all turned out better than I could have imagined."

Regarding the album title, Sophie said: "Well, the imposter syndrome is a thing. It's a phenomenon a lot of people experience in any field; not just music, but you basically feel like you're an imposter. You don't deserve to be where you are, and at any moment people will uncover you for what you are. I feel like I've broken out of that now. I proved to myself, like, 'Yeah, you're here for a reason. You're good enough.'"

Asked if she is thinking of forming a band with one dedicated singer, Sophie said: "That's what we're trying to think about: 'How do we tour this?' We've got a few ideas. We're not sure whether we want to get a full-time vocalist — well, maybe. I guess it's just about finding a vocalist that fits you and inspires you. We might try something where we have big screens and we get vocalists to record a performance. The violinist Lindsey Stirling does that. Visually, it's pretty amazing.”

"Imposter Syndrome" track listing:

01. Do Or Die (feat. Nathan James)

02. Pressure (feat. Brandon Saller)

03. Imposter Syndrome (feat. Lzzy Hale)

04. Let It Hurt (feat. Chris Robertson)

05. Runaway (feat. Michael Starr)

06. Fall Of Man (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

07. Lost (feat. Cole Rolland)

08. Hanging On (feat. Lauren Babic)

09. Avalanche (feat. Trevor McNevan)

10. Won't You Come (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

11. Judge And Jury (feat. Tyler Connolly)