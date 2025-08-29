SOULFLY Announces New Album 'Chama', Shares 'Storm The Gates' Single

Extreme metal trailblazers SOULFLY will deliver their tribally fueled thirteenth album, "Chama", on October 24 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, SOULFLY offers fans the first taste from the album in the form of the lead single "Storm The Gates". A battle cry against control and greed, the track summons ancestral strength and unites the tribe in rebellion — heavy, primal, and unapologetically relentless. The lyric video, which was created by Costin Chioreanu, can be seen below.

SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera comments: "Chama is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a 'calling'. Respect to Alex Pereira for using 'Itsari' on his UFC walkouts.

"'Chama' is inspired by the energy of this moment. This record is the sound of SOULFLY's fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!"

SOULFLY drummer Zyon Cavalera, who co-produced "Chama", states: "With each SOULFLY record I've played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time. This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast and I look forward to more production work in the future!"

"Chama" track listing:

01. Indigenous Inquisition

02. Storm The Gates

03. Nihilist

04. No Pain = No Power

05. Ghenna

06. Black Hole Scum

07. Favela / Dystopia

08. Always Was, Always Will Be...

09. Soulfly XIII

10. Chama

"Chama" was recorded at the Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino. John has worked with Max and company multiple times before and is not only a talented engineer but a family friend. The album was produced by Zyon Cavalera and Arthur Rizk. The latter was also responsible for the mixing and mastering. Rizk has not only worked with the Cavalera family numerous times before, but has also helped to shape the world of heavy metal in the modern day. SOULFLY enlisted Carletta Parrish to create the album artwork. For the album, Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD & DIE, NAILBOMB, HEALING MAGIC) played bass and Mike De Leon played guitar. The album also features Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY) on one of the tracks.

SOULFLY's lineup on "Chama" is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass

Zyon Cavalera - Drums

Mike De Leon – Guitar

SOULFLY played "Favela / Dystopia" live for the first time on July 8 at Maimunarnika in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In a recent interview with MetalUnderground.com, Max stated about the musical direction of the new SOULFLY material: "The record, it's cool. It feels to me [like it] has the adventurous spirit of the first record [1998's 'Soulfly']. Sonically, it's pretty different from the first record — it's more intricate and maybe even heavier, heavier grooves. But in terms of spirit and attitude, it's similar to the first record, which I think is cool that I got to figure out a way to put my mind back at that time and what made me create that record and use it again on a new record. It's pretty fun. It's kind of hard to do, but I think it was an exciting thing to tackle. It was kind of, like, 'Let's try to do this. Let's see if you can use your first album as somehow some kind of inspiration for your thirteenth record. [Laughs] And that was great, man. I love that. I love that kind of vibe that the record has."

Cavalera continued: "That's the cool thing about this record. It's kind of, in a way, a return to what me and fans of SOULFLY fell in love with SOULFLY for. And then throughout the years, many of the other records had a lot of different vibes in it. Some of them went more thrashy with stuff like 'Dark Ages' [2005], 'Omen' [2010], 'Conquer' [2008]. So, to me, making a record that sonically is inspired by the first thing that you did as a band, it was a challenge — there's a challenge in that — 'cause it's easier said than done. Because I don't wanna just copy that first record either. There's no point in doing that. I'm just using it as inspiration. It's really just full on for metal inspiration. The songs [themselves], they're gonna have their own personality and their own vibe. But, yeah, it's coming out quite interesting. I'm excited to hear what the fans are gonna think about this one."

This past May, SOULFLY recruited Chase Bryant (WARBRINGER) to play bass on the band's European tour, which kicked off on June 7 at the South Of Heaven festival in Maastricht, Netherlands.

A month earlier, SOULFLY parted ways with the band's longtime bassist Mike Leon.

Leon, formerly of HAVOK, joined SOULFLY in September 2015 as the replacement for STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos, who left SOULFLY in May of that year.

"Totem" came out in August 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

Guitarist Mike DeLeon has been touring with SOULFLY for more than two years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.

In a November 2024 interview with Dave Rumbler of Metal-Roos, Max, who turned 56 years old earlier this month, said that he has no plans of slowing down in the coming years. "I was put on this planet to do this, and that's all I wanna do," he said. "It's all I know how to do and it's all I wanna do… Of course, we change as people as we get older, but I think there's some things in me, they are the same as they were when I was 15 years old — my passion for metal, how I feel about going on the stage and the goosebumps, the excitement is like a drug. You can't really get that anywhere else except on the stage. And those things don't change. And I love that.

"To me, I'm always looking forward to whatever tour we're doing, whatever album we're making," he continued. "There are challenges, but at the same time, they are great life opportunities. And I live life for the moment. I'm not one of those guys that — I don't live thinking 10 years from now. I live for right now for this, 'cause I don't know what's 10 years from now. I live the moment, and in the moment, this is what's going on right now. I grab it with both hands, man, and enjoy. And I try to teach that to my kids — enjoy the moment. It's a great thing. It's good to be alive. It's good to share this feeling with people around you. It's incredible. It's an incredible thing."

Photo credit: Jim Louvau