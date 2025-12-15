SPINAL TAP Members Pay Tribute To ROB REINER: 'He Was Funny, He Was Smart, He Was A Mensch'

Two of the three lead actors from the iconic mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap" have paid tribute to the film's director, Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead inside their Brentwood, California home Sunday afternoon (December 14). The couple's son Nick Reiner has been arrested and booked on murder charges for their killings.

On Instagram, Harry Shearer, who co-wrote the "This Is Spinal Tap" movies with Reiner, and played the British hard rock bassist Derek Smalls in the mockumentary, took to his Instagram to write: "Rob was a friend and collaborator through much of my life. He was funny, he was smart, he was a mensch. When he came to see the comedy act I was in, and, later, the musical comedy I had co-written, his laugh was uproarious and audible around the block. He was a great collaborator, and when the four of us proposed ideas for the films, he was the one who wrote them on 3x5 cards, and organized them into a movie. And Michele was a very good friend to my wife Judith. This is unspeakable, the stuff of Greek tragedy."

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, "This Is Spinal Tap" franchise actor and writer Christopher Guest, who reportedly got married at Reiner's house in 1984, shared a statement from Curtis in which she wrote: "Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them. There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve."

Reiner recently directed "Spinal Tap Il: The End Continues", the sequel to "This Is Spinal Tap", which featured cameos from music legends Paul McCartney and Elton John, among others.

McCartney paid tribute to Reiner on social media, writing: "What a tragedy the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is. It is so shocking in many ways but for me especially so, because over the last year I had been working with him. He directed me in 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'. He was such an upbeat, lovable man.

"Life can be so unfair and this tragedy proves it. His father, Carl Reiner, was a great humourist before him and Rob followed in his dad's footsteps doing a terrific job making many great films. I will always have fond memories of Rob and the idea that he and his wife will no longer be in the world with us is heartbreaking.

"Thanks for all the humour, Rob. Rest in Peace. Love Paul".

On his Instagram story, John wrote: "I am in disbelief at today's news of Rob and Michele. They were two of the most beautiful people I'd ever met and they deserved better. My thoughts are with them and their loved ones."

During a press conference on Monday, Los Angeles Police Department chief Jim McDonnell revealed Nick Reiner had been "booked for murder". The LAPD later said an initial investigation conducted by the agency's Robbery Homicide Division "determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide," adding authorities' investigation revealed Nick Reiner was "responsible for their deaths."

The 32-year-old Nick began using drugs at age 15 and had struggled with substance abuse for more than a decade and a half. In the past he had said in the past that he had been homeless at times when he was on the run and refusing to go into rehab. He reportedly had at least 17 stays in rehab facilities.

The original "This Is Spinal Tap" film — directed by Reiner and written/improvised/performed by Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer — was released in 1984 to critical acclaim and went on to become a cult classic that has directly inspired actual metal bands like METALLICA, spawned the "turn it up to 11" idiom, and been referenced in pop culture ever since. In 2002, it was deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library Of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

"This Is Spinal Tap" was released to little fanfare with some viewers convinced the bumbling dinosaurs — who had a knack of losing drummers in freak accidents — on screen were a genuine band. But word of mouth about the smartly observed film, which took a pop at bands such as STATUS QUO, LED ZEPPELIN and BLACK SABBATH, spread and it became a sleeper hit.