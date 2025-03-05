SPINESHANK Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour With THE UNION UNDERGROUND

The reunited SPINESHANK will team up with THE UNION UNDERGROUND for the "25 Years Of Rebellion & Callousness" tour this summer.

This commemorative, co-headline trek, with special guests ADEMA and SICKSENSE, will celebrate the 25th anniversaries of SPINESHANK's sophomore studio album, "The Height Of Callousness", and THE UNION UNDERGROUND sole studio LP, "…An Education In Rebellion".

The first leg of the tour will launch on July 10 in Austin and will see the two bands perform their respective album in full, with a few extra surprises.

THE UNION UNDERGROUND vocalist/rhythm guitarist Bryan Scott commented: "Wow, 25 years! When first putting this album together, I had no idea it would stand the test of time as it has. While you're in the weeds creating, it's impossible to gauge what will ultimately resonate with people, and I guess the people have spoken. 25 years of continued support from UNION UNDERGROUND fans is beyond inspiring, and I'm very pleased to share this milestone with our friends in SPINESHANK as they celebrate theirs."

Tour dates:

Jul. 10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Jul. 11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Jul. 12 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Jul. 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock

Jul. 15 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater

Jul. 16 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

Jul. 19 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

Jul. 20 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre Ac

Jul. 22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Jul. 24 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Jul. 25 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Jul. 26 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

Jul. 27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

Jul. 29 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Jul. 31 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Aug. 01 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

Joining vocalist Jonny Santos, drummer Tommy Decker and bassist/vocalist Robert Garcia in SPINESHANK's 2025 lineup are new recruits Tommy Decker, Jr. (Tommy Decker's son) and Jason Hager (ex-CHIMAIRA) on guitar.

Decker said: "We are beyond excited to be able to celebrate 25 years of 'The Height Of Callousness'. This is the record that defined us as a band and changed our lives. We can't wait to play all of these songs and share the memories with all of you who lived it with us."

Santos stated: "We are extremely excited to celebrate the return of SPINESHANK for the 25th anniversary of 'The Height Of Callousness' tour and get to share this milestone with the people who were there back then, and the new fans that never got the chance to see us play. Truly an honor!!!"

Garcia said: "It's amazing that 25 years later people still react to 'The Height Of Callousness' the way they do. We're excited to get out and play these songs again, see old friends, and threw down for all the new fans who never got to see SPINESHANK the first time around!"

Decker, Jr. said: "I've been on tour with these guys since I was a little kid, watching them perform every night from the side of the stage. I can't believe it's come full circle and I get to share the stage with my dad and the rest of the guys who I consider my family. I was 4 years old when this album came out and seeing all the fans still show love to this album is crazy!"

Hager stated: "I am beyond excited and honored to be a part of the return of SPINESHANK, for the 25th anniversary of 'The Height Of Callousness' tour. They're not just one of my favorite bands, but have been great friends, ever since they generously, and selflessly helped us (CHIMAIRA) out, during our early days. I'm looking forward to seeing you all, out on the road, and excited about what the future may hold."

After releasing three successful albums ("Strictly Diesel", "The Height Of Callousness" and "Self-Destructive Pattern"),performing on countless world tours (including appearances on Ozzfest and the Download festival) and a Grammy nomination in 2004, the band went on a hiatus.

SPINESHANK's fourth album, "Anger Denial Acceptance", was released in June 2012 via Century Media Records. The CD was produced by SPINESHANK guitarist Mike Sarkisyan and drummer Tommy Decker and mixed by Mike Plotnikoff (PAPA ROACH, BUCKCHERRY).

SPINESHANK's third LP, "Self-Destructive Pattern", was released in September 2003. The album's lead single, "Smothered", was nominated for a Grammy in the category of "Best Metal Performance".