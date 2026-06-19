SPINESHANK: 'We've Got Some Songs In The Oven Right Now'

At last weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom, SPINESHANK vocalist Jonny Santos, drummer Tommy Decker and guitarist Tommy Decker, Jr. spoke to Neil Jones ‪of TotalRock spoke about the band's plans to write and record new music in the not-too-distant future. Santos said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Originally we were just gonna do [a tour celebrating] the 25th anniversary of [SPINESHANK's 2000 sophomore album] 'The Height Of Callousness', and there's such a new influx of fans. It's almost like our fans' kids are — more and more kids are showing up, and the people, they want new music. So we've got some songs in the oven right now, and as soon as we actually get home from this [European] run, I'll be in L.A. recording with these guys for a couple of days, working on some new material."

Regarding the musical direction of the new SPINESHANK material, Decker said: "Well, so we have a new guy, Tommy Decker Jr., here. And so I think he's cracked the code. So, of course, we wanna push things forward and move to the future, but we wanna keep that SPINESHANK sound."

Added Decker, Jr.: "After learning this album and playing it so long, I feel like I've got that sound down, of 'The Height Of Callousness' era, but then I'm also adding in things I'm into as well. So I think we're keeping that sound while moving forward a little bit."

This past May, SPINESHANK guitarist (and former CHIMAIRA member) Jason Hager announced that he was stepping away from the band's tour celebrating 25 years of "The Height Of Callousness" because he was "struggling with some mental and physical health issues" that he "need[ed] to get under control." He added: "Otherwise I'm no good to the band, my family, myself, or all the fans. I love SPINESHANK, and every band member, and crew member are my family, and I need to be 100% every night for them, and most importantly the fans. So I need to take this time to get myself to that point… Tommy Jr. is a beast, and is more than capable of holding it down. I guarantee the rest of the shows will be amazing."

SPINESHANK played its first show in nearly 13 years on July 9, 2025 at Jake's Sports Cafe & Backroom in Lubbock, Texas.

After releasing three successful albums ("Strictly Diesel", "The Height Of Callousness" and "Self-Destructive Pattern"),performing on countless world tours (including appearances on Ozzfest and the Download festival) and a Grammy nomination in 2004, SPINESHANK went on a hiatus.

SPINESHANK's fourth album, "Anger Denial Acceptance", was released in June 2012 via Century Media Records. The CD was produced by SPINESHANK guitarist Mike Sarkisyan and drummer Tommy Decker and mixed by Mike Plotnikoff (PAPA ROACH, BUCKCHERRY).

SPINESHANK's third LP, "Self-Destructive Pattern", was released in September 2003. The album's lead single, "Smothered", was nominated for a Grammy in the category of "Best Metal Performance".