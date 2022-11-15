SPIRITBOX Announces First-Ever U.S. Headline Tour

SPIRITBOX Announces First-Ever U.S. Headline TourNovember 15, 2022
SPIRITBOX has announced its first ever U.S. headline tour with support from AFTER THE BURIAL and INTERVALS. The "Eternal Blue Tour 2023", produced by Live Nation, will hit 22 cities across North America, beginning in Vancouver on April 10 and culminating in Minneapolis on May 10. VIP packages for the tour are available now from Soundrink.com. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local from Spiritbox.com.
Citi is the official card of the "Eternal Blue Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning November 15 at 11 a.m. EST until November 17 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
SPIRITBOX "Eternal Blue Tour 2023" dates:
Apr. 10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Apr. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Apr. 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Apr. 14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Apr. 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Apr. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Apr. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Apr. 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Apr. 21 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall
Apr. 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Apr. 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Apr. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Apr. 26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Apr. 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Apr. 29 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Apr. 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May 02 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
May 04 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
May 05 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
May 06 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
May 08 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
The "Eternal Blue" tour is in support of SPIRITBOX's chart-topping debut album of the same name, released in September of 2021 via Rise Records and Pale Chord. Since releasing "Eternal Blue", SPIRITBOX has been conquering the live arena one jaw-dropping performance at a time around the globe, playing major European and U.S. festivals, several sold-out, one-off headline shows in major cities such as London, Los Angeles and Munich, and touring with the likes of UNDEROATH, GHOST and LAMB OF GOD.
"Eternal Blue" was released to a global tsunami of critical acclaim, from perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press, to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar and Revolver. It spawned a string of hit singles, including "Holy Roller", "Constance", "Circle With Me", "Secret Garden" and, most recently, "Hurt You". To date, "Eternal Blue" has clocked up 195 million streams.
Earlier this year, SPIRITBOX released the three-song "Rotoscope" EP. The EP's title track came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 2.6 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 14 million streams.
To date, SPIRITBOX has accumulated over 209 million career streams across platforms. They were also nominated for two Juno Awards this year for "Breakthrough Group Of The Year" and "Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year".
