SPIRITBOX Announces First-Ever U.S. Headline Tour

SPIRITBOX has announced its first ever U.S. headline tour with support from AFTER THE BURIAL and INTERVALS. The "Eternal Blue Tour 2023", produced by Live Nation, will hit 22 cities across North America, beginning in Vancouver on April 10 and culminating in Minneapolis on May 10. VIP packages for the tour are available now from Soundrink.com. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local from Spiritbox.com.

Citi is the official card of the "Eternal Blue Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning November 15 at 11 a.m. EST until November 17 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

SPIRITBOX "Eternal Blue Tour 2023" dates:

Apr. 10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Apr. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Apr. 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Apr. 14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Apr. 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Apr. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Apr. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Apr. 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Apr. 21 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall

Apr. 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Apr. 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Apr. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Apr. 26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Apr. 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Apr. 29 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Apr. 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 02 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

May 04 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

May 05 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

May 06 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

May 08 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

May 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

The "Eternal Blue" tour is in support of SPIRITBOX's chart-topping debut album of the same name, released in September of 2021 via Rise Records and Pale Chord. Since releasing "Eternal Blue", SPIRITBOX has been conquering the live arena one jaw-dropping performance at a time around the globe, playing major European and U.S. festivals, several sold-out, one-off headline shows in major cities such as London, Los Angeles and Munich, and touring with the likes of UNDEROATH, GHOST and LAMB OF GOD.

"Eternal Blue" was released to a global tsunami of critical acclaim, from perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press, to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar and Revolver. It spawned a string of hit singles, including "Holy Roller", "Constance", "Circle With Me", "Secret Garden" and, most recently, "Hurt You". To date, "Eternal Blue" has clocked up 195 million streams.

Earlier this year, SPIRITBOX released the three-song "Rotoscope" EP. The EP's title track came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 2.6 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 14 million streams.

To date, SPIRITBOX has accumulated over 209 million career streams across platforms. They were also nominated for two Juno Awards this year for "Breakthrough Group Of The Year" and "Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year".